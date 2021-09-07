Redwire to Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell on September 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, today announced it will ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 8, 2021, in celebration of its public listing on the NYSE under the trading symbol "RDW".

Redwire Chairman and CEO Peter Cannito will ring the bell alongside members of the executive leadership team, including:

Andrew Rush , President and Chief Operating Officer;

, President and Chief Operating Officer; Bill Read , Chief Financial Officer;

, Chief Financial Officer; Al Tadros , Chief Growth Officer and EVP of Space Infrastructure; and

, Chief Growth Officer and EVP of Space Infrastructure; and Faith Horowitz , Chief Administrative Officer.

The Opening Bell will ring at 9:30 a.m. ET and interested parties may tune in to a live stream on the NYSE's website at: https://www.nyse.com/bell. Videos and photos during and following the ceremony will be shared on NYSE's YouTube and Facebook pages and on Twitter @NYSE and @RedwireSpace.



Redwire completed its merger with Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. ("Genesis Park") on September 2, 2021 and began trading on September 3, 2021.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com .

