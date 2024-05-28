Redwood Announces Its First-Ever Rotational Internship Program for Summer 2024

Innovative Career Development Program Provides Young Professionals Experience Across Various Investment Management Departments

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Investment Management is pleased to announce its first-ever Rotational Internship Program, set to begin on June 3, 2024. The 8-week program is designed to cultivate the next generation of investment leaders by providing interns with hands-on experience across various specialized teams within the firm.

"Many internships offer limited industry insight," said Conner Small, VP of Advisory Services at Redwood. "Our program is designed for young professionals to explore each sector of the multifaceted financial industry, helping them make informed decisions about their professional interests. Ultimately, we created a program that not only educates but also sets the stage for the success of our future financial leaders."

A program that not only educates but also sets the stage for the success of our future financial leaders. Post this

This summer, Redwood will welcome three exceptional interns to launch the program, offering them exposure to Advisor Analysis, Portfolio Management, Operations, and Marketing teams:

Daniel Wrinkler : Finance student in Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University .

: Finance student in Barrett Honors College at . Hailey Sherman : Business Administration student at the University of Arizona .

: Business Administration student at the . Maxwell Fields : Finance student with a minor in Economics at Arizona State University .

Redwood Investment Management's Rotational Internship Program represents a significant step forward in shaping the careers of young finance professionals, setting a new standard for industry internships.

For more information on Redwood and career opportunities, visit: https://redwoodim.com/about

About Redwood Investment Management

Redwood Investment Management brings innovative investment processes and techniques historically only available for large institutions and ultra-high net worth individuals to ALL individual investors via its RiskFirst® solutions. RiskFirst® solutions are built on the belief that by managing Risk First, investment success will follow. These innovative investments include democratizing access to private debt secured by real estate, via a single ticker symbol and implementing the first turn-key asset allocation models incorporating public and private investments in a single account. Redwood partners with financial advisors to deliver these innovative, RiskFirst® investment solutions through Redwood mutual funds, LeaderShares® ETFs, and Engineered Risk-Budgeted Model portfolios. Redwood is a dedicated investment ally for financial advisors seeking to achieve better outcomes for individual investors. Learn more at www.redwoodim.com.

Contact:

Princess Gatela

Vice President of Marketing

Redwood Investment Management

[email protected]

SOURCE Redwood Investment Management