Redwood Empire Grain-to-Glass Whiskey Wins Big at Whiskies of the World Awards

Bottled-in-Bond expressions awarded best-in-class and double gold.

GRATON, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Empire Whiskey, distinct California whiskey crafted and aged in the ancient forests of the Redwood Empire, secured notable recognition at the 2024 Whiskies of the World Awards. Grizzly Beast Bourbon won double gold, while Rocket Top Rye took home best-in-class honors and double gold. Bottled under the strict tenets of the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, Grizzly Beast and Rocket Top are produced 100% grain-to-glass and represent the purest expression of the Sonoma County distiller's craft.

Redwood Empire Whiskey's Grizzly Beast and Rocket Top, 100% grain-to-glass expressions.

"We have a strong connection with every barrel we make and live by our pioneering spirit in every step of the whiskey making process," says Jeff Duckhorn, Master Distiller at Redwood Empire Whiskey. "We only distill four barrels a day and are focused on crafting spirits that truly express the grain character. Grizzly Beast and Rocket Top are a true representation of our distillation philosophy and ability."

Each Bottled-in-Bond release can only utilize barrels from a six-month distilling period, giving them seasonal variance batch over batch. Collectible and one of a kind, these batches are never replicated and are ever changing.

Grizzly Beast Bourbon (004): This straight bourbon whiskey has a classic cherry cola note on the nose, with welcoming brown sugar on the palate. Its finish lingers with excellent complexity and balance, showcasing the four-grain nature of the bourbon.

This rye whiskey pops with stone fruit and fresh hops on the nose. Each sip reveals notes of salted caramel candied tangerine and finishes with an elegant balance of maple and a touch of chocolate and coffee.

"Grizzly Beast and Rocket Top are uniquely positioned as collector's items due to the variation in each release," says Lauren Patz, Master Blender at Redwood Empire Whiskey. "In the spring of 2024, we tasted through 300 plus barrels to select the top barrels to blend into the final batch 004 expressions of Grizzly Beast and Rocket Top."

Redwood Empire boasts a unique production process, beginning with quality grains sourced from local, family-owned farms. Toasted, then charred, Redwood Empire's barrels limit total absorption of wood tannins, which helps to retain character and avoid over-extracted oak. The whiskey ages slowly and evenly in the foggy, cool climate of the Redwood Empire, resulting in superbly balanced and smooth whiskey.

Grizzly Beast and Rocket Top are available on Redwood Empire's website and at select retailers nationwide. To learn more about Redwood Empire Whiskey, please visit https://redwoodempirewhiskey.com/.

About Redwood Empire Whiskey:

Redwood Empire Whiskey is a distinct California whiskey made and aged in the ancient forests of the Redwood Empire. Founder Derek Benham and Master Distiller Jeff Duckhorn recognized that the region's climate and humidity would allow for a slow, even extraction of flavor during the whiskey aging process. Redwood Empire is owned by Purple Brands, a brand-led business with an acclaimed portfolio of wines and spirits brands.

