Redwood Empire Whiskey Celebrates Earth Month

GRATON, Calif., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When Sonoma County-based Purple Brands launched the Redwood Empire Whiskey label in 2017, the goal was to create a special series of high-class whiskeys with dynamic flavor profiles, elegant nuances, and reverence for nature in each sip.

Celebrate Earth Month with a Redwood. California Whiskeys hand-crafted in the Redwood Empire.

In 2019, the growth of this hot brand went to new heights with the inaugural release of the "Pipe Dream" Bourbon, "Emerald Giant" Rye, and the "Lost Monarch" Blend of Straight Whiskeys. Hand-crafted, with whiskey selections barrel-aged between 4 to 12 years. Each signature blend is named after one of the iconic coast redwood trees found in the Redwood Empire, a stunning collection of old growth forests stretching from south of San Francisco to the Oregon border.

Today, Redwood Empire Whiskey is among the fastest growing craft spirits brands in the country. Sales grew 104% in 2020, powered by award winning whiskey, a powerful visual identity, and an engaging cause marketing program supporting Trees for the Future, a global NGO responsible for planting over 200 million trees worldwide.

To celebrate these achievements during Earth Month in April, Redwood Empire Whiskey will mark Earth Day, Arbor Day and the birthday of revered naturalist John Muir: This includes 30 days of social media posts featuring creative cocktail recipes and updates from our distillers. Additionally, consumers can enter a special consumer sweepstakes for a chance to win a memorable weekend trip to Sonoma County, including travel, accommodations, meals and glamping in the redwoods. The sweepstakes is legal in 35 states and can be entered via QR Code in-store, or by visiting the www.RedwoodEmpireWhiskey.com website. Entrants must be over 21 and no purchase is necessary.

The Earth Month campaign will be supported by festive in-store displays designed to spread the love of Redwood Empire Whiskey and the environment across the nation. And, as always, for every bottle sold, Redwood Empire will plant a tree through its partnership with Trees for the Future.

"More and more consumers are discovering our small-batch whiskeys, and we also want them to discover the beauty of the Redwood Empire," said Jeff Duckhorn, the master distiller of Redwood Empire Whiskey in Graton.

In April, you can also follow the new content each day on Facebook and Instagram (@RedwoodEmpireWhiskey). For more information about the creative Earth Month campaign and the handcrafted, sustainable approach to spirits production at the Redwood Empire distillery in Sonoma County, please visit the website at www.RedwoodEmpireWhiskey.com or https://earthmonth.redwoodempirewhiskey.com/

ABOUT PURPLE BRANDS

Founded by Derek Benham in 2001, Purple Brands is dedicated to creating extraordinary wine and distilled spirits experiences including nationally branded, custom and private label wines for major U.S. and International retailers and restaurateurs. Purple Brands completed its distillery and began production in 2015. Its Redwood Empire Whiskey label and Benham's Gin are sold nationally. For more information, visit Purplebrands.com, Benhamsspirits.com or redwoodempirewhiskey.com, and follow Benham's Gin and Redwood Empire on Instagram and Facebook using @RedwoodEmpireWhiskey and @BenhamsGin.

Contact:

Dave Trebilcock, [email protected], (707) 490-7969

Tim McDonald, [email protected], (707) 363-0174

SOURCE Purple Brands