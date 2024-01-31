Redwood Empire Whiskey Unveils New Small Lot Series

News provided by

Redwood Empire Whiskey

31 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

Three brand-new whiskeys showcase passion, patience and pioneering spirit. 

GRATON, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Empire Whiskey, a distinct California whiskey made and aged in the ancient forests of the Redwood Empire, announces the launch of its highly anticipated Small Lot Series.

Continue Reading
Redwood Empire Whiskey Foggy Burl & Devils Towe
Redwood Empire Whiskey Foggy Burl & Devils Towe

"The Small Lot Series is a testament to our passion for whiskey making and our desire to share unique expressions with discerning drinkers," says Jeff Duckhorn, Master Distiller at Redwood Empire Whiskey. "Each whiskey in this series is a result of meticulous attention to detail, from grain selection and distillation to barrel aging and blending. We are excited to see how whiskey enthusiasts and newcomers alike react to these exceptional spirits."

The Small Lot Series kicks off with three distinct whiskeys, each embodying Redwood Empire's commitment to experimentation and pushing the boundaries of what whiskey can be, while staying true to its distinctive house style.

  • Foggy Burl Single Malt Whiskey: This scarce, grain-to-glass release is a true testament to Jeff Duckhorn's appreciation for the diverse world of malts. Originally, a home brewer before turning Master Distiller, this first batch was only 27 barrels of 100% Malted Barley. Utilizing 7 different malts, Foggy Burl offers a rich, robust palate with notes of traditional single malt, dark chocolate and caramel.
  • Devils Tower High Rye Bourbon: This four-grain mash bill bourbon features a prominent rye component of 45% in the mash bill. Showcasing the perfect blend of spice and sweetness, while maintaining the viscosity and mouthfeel of corn. This single lot, grain-to-glass release was artfully blended from 25 barrels and bottled at 99 proof.
  • Screaming Titan Wheated Bourbon: Hand selected barrels aged at least 5 years old this blended bourbon showcases 30% wheat in the mash bill. Cutting into some of the richness and viscosity of corn, this larger wheat component lightens it up a bit and lets honey floral notes shine through.

"These new products represent our interest and ability to explore within the realm of distillation. Batch 001 represents our dedication to continued growth for our brand," says Lauren Patz, Head Distiller at Redwood Empire Whiskey.

An extremely limited number of bottles of Foggy Burl and Devils Tower will be available on Redwood Empire's website and are also currently hitting shelves at select retailers nationwide. Keep your eyes peeled for Screaming Titan in March. To learn more about Redwood Empire and its new Small Lot Series, please visit https://redwoodempirewhiskey.com/.

An extremely limited number of bottles of Foggy Burl and Devils Tower will be available on Redwood Empire's website and are also currently hitting shelves at select retailers nationwide.

About Redwood Empire Whiskey:
Redwood Empire Whiskey is a distinct California whiskey made and aged in the ancient forests of the Redwood Empire, a cool fog belt that stretches from San Francisco north along the coast to the Oregon border. Founder Derek Benham and master distiller Jeff Duckhorn recognized that the region's temperate climate and humidity would allow for a slow, even extraction of flavor during the whiskey aging process. In 2015, they began selecting older barrels from like-minded distilleries across the nation and blending them with their own distillate in Sonoma County. Now with the largest rick house in California, Redwood Empire Whiskey reserves more of its own distillate for 100% grain-to-glass expressions and increasingly features aged whiskeys distilled onsite. The result is consistently complex, bold and balanced. Inspired by John Muir and the old growth forests he sought to protect, they partner with Trees for the Future and One Tree Planted, by planting one tree for every bottle sold – to date they've surpassed 1,000,000 trees planted.   

About Purple Brands:
Founded by Derek Benham in 2001, Purple Brands is a brand-led business with an acclaimed portfolio of wines and emerging spirits brands. https://purplebrands.com/   

SOURCE Redwood Empire Whiskey

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.