Redwood Green Corp. Announced Change of Name to Andina Gold Corp. and Ticker Symbol 'AGOL'

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Green Corp. announced that effective immediately the company name is changed to Andina Gold Corp. (OTCQB:AGOL), in keeping with its previous press release announcing changes to the company's business direction and strategy. Approval from FINRA has also been received to change the company's ticker symbol, and Andina Gold Corp. will begin trading under the ticker symbol "AGOL" on the OTCQB effective at market open on October 22, 2020. The new CUSIP number associated with the symbol is 034215103. Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the change of name.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risk factors identified in the Company's SEC filings, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Marijuana, as defined in the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, remains a Schedule I drug under the respective act, making it illegal under federal law in the U.S. to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis.

