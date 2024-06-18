Redwood Investment Management Announces 3 New Partner Promotions

Redwood's Commitment to a Merit-Based Culture Drives Growth and Excellence

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Investment Management is excited to announce that Michael Sasaki, Conner Small, and Princess Gatela have been elevated to become part of the Redwood partnership, marking a significant milestone as they become owners of the firm. Their exceptional dedication to growing their respective departments and innovative ideas have been instrumental in Redwood's success.

Founder and Managing Partner, Michael Messinger, expressed his enthusiasm for the new partners: "It is truly a proud moment for us at Redwood Investment Management. They have exemplified the core values of our firm through their outstanding dedication and leadership. Their promotion to partners is a testament to their hard work and the merit-based culture we cherish."

Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager, Richard Duff, added: "Our commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of growth and collaboration is at the heart of Redwood's success. Michael, Conner, and Princess have shown exceptional drive and innovation in their roles. We are confident that their contributions as partners will propel us to new heights."

Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager, Michael Cheung, shared his excitement: "Elevating them to the partnership is a significant step forward for Redwood Investment Management. Their expertise and vision have been crucial to our achievements.

This promotion underscores Redwood's dedication to fostering a thriving and inclusive workplace where every team member has the opportunity to grow and excel. Please join Redwood in congratulating Michael Sasaki, Conner Small, and Princess Gatela on this well-deserved achievement.

About Redwood Investment Management

Redwood Investment Management brings innovative investment processes and techniques historically only available for large institutions and ultra-high net worth individuals to ALL individual investors via its RiskFirst® solutions. RiskFirst® solutions are built on the belief that by managing Risk First, investment success will follow. These innovative investments include democratizing access to private debt secured by real estate, via a single ticker symbol and implementing the first turn-key asset allocation models incorporating public and private investments in a single account. Redwood partners with financial advisors to deliver these innovative, RiskFirst® investment solutions through Redwood mutual funds, LeaderShares® ETFs, and Engineered Risk-Budgeted Model portfolios. Redwood is a dedicated investment ally for financial advisors seeking to achieve better outcomes for individual investors. Learn more at www.redwoodim.com.

Princess Gatela

Vice President of Marketing

Redwood Investment Management

[email protected]

SOURCE Redwood Investment Management