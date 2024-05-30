Redwood Investment Management Partners with Altruist Academy to Elevate the RIA Experience

A Unique Gathering Designed to Transcend the Typical Conference Setting

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Investment Management is proud to announce its sponsorship of Altruist Academy, an exclusive workshop for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs).

As a sponsor of Altruist Academy, Redwood Investment Management will play a prominent role in the event, held June 10-12, 2024, at 1 Hotel West Hollywood. Michael T. Messinger, Redwood Founder and Portfolio Manager, will also be participating in FireSide Chat: Navigating the RIA Landscape, offering his insights and expertise alongside industry leaders.

Unlike standard industry events that often recycle the same content, Altruist Academy offers a fresh, engaging approach. The event prioritizes intimate settings to ensure meaningful interactions and deeper learning opportunities. This environment encourages attendees to share experiences and strategies, facilitating genuine connections and collaborative learning.

"Altruist Academy is our answer to the typical, uninspiring industry event," said Jason Wenk, Founder and CEO of Altruist. "We're stripping back the usual format to focus on what truly matters—connection, growth, and innovation. Our sessions, led mostly by peers, dive deep into three critical areas: refining planning skills, scaling businesses, and enhancing operational efficiency for greater client satisfaction. This event is designed for a small, engaged group, emphasizing collaboration, learning from one another, and collectively pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve in our industry."

Wenk added, "We are thankful to have Redwood Investment Management as a sponsoring partner for this event. I've known them for many years, and their focus on serving advisors has been one of the things that has made them such a successful partner."

The partnership between Redwood Investment Management and Altruist is noteworthy, as Redwood's sponsorship seamlessly aligns with Altruist's vision of fostering a sense of community and personal connection among attendees. Altruist Academy aims to empower advisors to not only gain practical skills but also inspire them to drive positive change in the industry.

For more event details, visit: Altruist Academy.

About Redwood Investment Management

Redwood Investment Management brings innovative investment processes and techniques historically only available for large institutions and ultra-high net worth individuals to ALL individual investors via its RiskFirst® solutions. RiskFirst® solutions are built on the belief that by managing Risk First, investment success will follow. These innovative investments include democratizing access to private debt secured by real estate, via a single ticker symbol and implementing the first turn-key asset allocation models incorporating public and private investments in a single account. Redwood partners with financial advisors to deliver these innovative, RiskFirst® investment solutions through Redwood mutual funds, LeaderShares® ETFs, and Engineered Risk-Budgeted Model portfolios. Redwood is a dedicated investment ally for financial advisors seeking to achieve better outcomes for individual investors. Learn more at www.redwoodim.com.

About Altruist

Altruist combines a self-clearing brokerage firm with intuitive software for account opening, trading, reporting, and billing – all in one streamlined solution. With Altruist, you can create custom models, trade fractional shares, automate rebalancing, and share performance with clients using a modern mobile app. Learn more at https://www.altruist.com and follow Altruist on Twitter @altruist.

