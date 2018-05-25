Redwood Living, Inc. Competes in the 2018 Indianapolis Handlebar Hot Lap

Redwood employees in the Indianapolis, Indiana area joined together to throw their hats in the ring at this year's multi-passenger pedal pub race. They got in the spirit of the Indianapolis 500 by competing against 47 teams from local businesses in single-elimination one-on-one races (complete with a pit stop for vehicle adjustments!).

"Team Redwood was eliminated early on, but we tried our best, and more importantly, had fun together!" said Charlotte Frazeur, Redwood Community Manager and member of the Redwood Handlebar Hot Lap team. "It didn't matter who actually won the event. It was the camaraderie and spirit of giving displayed by our Redwood Indy team, other race participants and fans that made me proud to be a part of the Redwood family and the larger Indianapolis community."

The race day not only spread fun and team spirit, it also provided a chance for Redwood to give back to the Indianapolis community. All race proceeds went to the beautification of the downtown Indianapolis area. Participants and spectators also donated socks and underwear for Horizon House, a full-service agency that connects homeless neighbors in Indianapolis with integrated, comprehensive services.

