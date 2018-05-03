Redwood Living, Inc. Earns 3.5 Star Corporate Shared Responsibility Score

Focusing on employee engagement and retention, resident satisfaction and retention, and giving back to society in a meaningful way creates a win-win for all involved. In addition, promoting the CSR Score positively impacts both employee and resident recruitment due to the importance of CSR to many groups.

CSR Score is a rating program that identifies strengths and improvement opportunities relating to all stakeholders (employees, suppliers, residents, society). Perception studies are conducted with employees, suppliers, and residents; in addition, the company completes an evaluation of programs that focus on all stakeholders' needs.

Redwood is proud of its programs and policies intended to take care of the needs of all stakeholders. They helped Redwood earn high marks in many areas, such as an 83% score in philanthropy and a 98% in employee education, growth and career development. The report also notes that 92% of Redwood employees would recommend the company as a place to work.

Kate Vizmeg, Vice President of Human Resources at Redwood, states, "The ManagInc audit has revealed our strengths and opportunities. We are excited to focus on best practices that will help us enhance the Redwood experience."

For more information about Redwood and its commitment to social responsibility, please email marketing@byredwood.com. For details on the evaluation program, visit www.Everyone Can Win.com.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company believes that the growth of the "renter-by-choice" population demands the response that Redwood provides. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets.

Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redwood-living-inc-earns-3-5-star-corporate-shared-responsibility-score-300642345.html

SOURCE Redwood Living, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.byredwood.com

