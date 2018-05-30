This new duplex design means every resident of the neighborhood can have a much-desired end unit, allowing each apartment to provide the feel of a freestanding home. Redwood is excited to offer Orrville residents an alternative to traditional apartment living, and looks forward to becoming a staple in the community.

"We're proud to be able to serve the Orrville community with remarkable housing," states Redwood Regional Manager Cheryl Emond. "It's an honor to join local businesses with strong foundations, like the J.M. Smucker Company, and provide a place their employees can call home."

The Orrville Redwood apartment neighborhood is located at 1999 Redwood Drive, walking distance from the local YMCA and just a short drive to all that downtown Orrville has to offer. For more information about Redwood, the Orrville neighborhood or its ribbon-cutting ceremony, please email marketing@byredwood.com.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company believes that the growth of the "renter-by-choice" population demands the response that Redwood provides. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets.

Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redwood-living-inc-to-cut-ribbon-on-new-orrville-ohio-property-june-1st-300656774.html

SOURCE Redwood Living, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.byredwood.com

