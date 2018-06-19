Redwood Living, Inc. Voted Top Place to Work for 2018

The Plain Dealer's Top Workplaces recognizes area employers who create a supportive environment and culture that makes employees feel respected and recognized for their hard work, while providing the opportunity to enrich their skillsets and contribute to the overall company mission. Companies are nominated for this award each year by employees, then scored by comprehensive surveys to determine their placing.

Redwood is dedicated to continuously improving to make sure its employees know their opinions and actions are valued and impactful within the organization. For more information about Redwood and its Top Places to Work award, please email marketing@byredwood.com.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company believes that the growth of the "renter-by-choice" population demands the response that Redwood provides. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets.

Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

