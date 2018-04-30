Redwood Logistics Enhances Southwest Presence with Phoenix Acquisition

Redwood expands its Southwestern presence and freight management business by adding the Phoenix office. Today, Redwood is a full-service third-party logistics provider that is able to manage all of its customers' freight management needs, having combined the less than truckload freight management services of Simplified Logistics and the truckload brokerage, managed transportation services, and transportation technology services of Redwood Logistics.

Redwood CEO Mark Yeager said, "Redwood is excited to add geographic presence in the Southwestern United States, talented and experienced professionals, and an impressive book of customers to serve through this acquisition."

Joost Thesseling, Managing Director at CI Capital, said, "We are excited to support the Redwood Logistics management team in their acquisition strategy. After the combination of Redwood and Simplified Logistics, this acquisition is another step towards building Redwood into one of the largest third party logistics providers in the country."

ABOUT REDWOOD LOGISTICS

Chicago-based Redwood Logistics is a next generation, strategically integrated logistics provider that believes every company's needs are unique. For more than 15 years, the company has been providing solutions for moving and managing freight, and sharing its knowledge across North America. Redwood Logistics is focused on making its customers more successful in their end markets by applying talented and motivated people, proven processes and cutting-edge technologies to optimize their supply chain management efforts. The company's comprehensive service offering includes logistics consulting, transportation management, customer reporting, and freight audit and payment services. For more information, please visit us on the web at www.redwoodlogistics.com.

ABOUT CI CAPITAL PARTNERS

CI Capital Partners LLC is a leading North American private equity investment firm that has invested in middle-market companies since 1993. CI Capital forms partnerships with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to build substantial businesses through add-on acquisitions, organic growth, and operational improvements. Since inception, CI Capital and its portfolio companies have made over 270 acquisitions representing over $9 billion in enterprise value. For more information on CI Capital Partners, please visit www.cicapllc.com.

