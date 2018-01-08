Redwood Logistics Renews Partnership with Ariens Company as 3PL Partner

Within the partnership, Redwood provides Ariens with operational and efficiency-based services that include multimodal transportation operations management, technology services and network design. Using a customized and expedited implementation process, Redwood integrated Arien's supply chain using its RedwoodConnect Solution and has provided seamless operations between Ariens and their partners since beginning the partnership in May of 2015.

Redwood's implementation of continual improvement initiatives that reduce supply chain waste year-over-year have helped Ariens achieve a significant reduction in its aggregate cost per pound rate, a reflection of the operational efficiency gains realized by the Redwood solution. Redwood's analysis of Ariens' consolidation, mode conversion, procurement and risk mitigation processes has allowed Ariens to exceed its planned shipment volumes without increasing costs on a per-pound or per-unit basis.

"Redwood's continual improvement approach to supply chain efficiency has brought Ariens real, measurable cost savings and increased productivity," said Tom Wright, vice president of supply chain, Ariens Company. "Our ability to control logistics and costs has increased dramatically and that is because the Redwood team sees our success as their success. Redwood has given us exactly what we need to maintain a competitive edge in our industry over the last two years and we look forward to continued success as the partnership continues over the next three years."

Using Redwood's proprietary B2B communication hub, Ariens is connected with all of its suppliers and can check and manage the company's entire freight plan multiples times per day using Redwood's multifaceted software-as-a-service (SaaS) transportation management system. The result is that distribution and warehousing partners, material suppliers and customers can share information easily with one another and make adjustments as needed. The system provides visibility into all key operations and arms decision-makers with real-time data and actionable intelligence.

"Our goal for Ariens was to increase shipment volume without changing the scope of services offered to their customers," said Todd Berger, President, Redwood Logistics. "That was achieved in large part because of our institutional knowledge and experience in deploying complementary applications and Ariens' trust in the Redwood process and team. Together, we will continue to evaluate the results of our efforts quarterly and monthly with the shared goal of continual efficiency improvement."

About Redwood Logistics

Chicago-based Redwood Logistics is a next generation, strategically integrated logistics provider that believes every company's needs are unique. For more than 15 years, the company has been providing solutions for moving and managing freight, and sharing its knowledge across North America. Redwood Logistics is focused on making its customers more successful in their end markets by applying talented and motivated people, proven processes and cutting-edge technologies to optimize their supply chain management efforts.

For more information, please visit us on the Web at www.redwoodlogistics.com.

About Ariens Company

Based in Brillion, Wisconsin, Ariens Company is a privately owned and operated corporation focused on outdoor products that serve the needs of both consumers and professional customers. Established in 1933, the company manufactures original outdoor power equipment under the Ariens®, Gravely®, Sno-Tek®, Countax® and Westwood® brands. As a distributor of specialty equipment, supplies and gear, Ariens Company serves niche outdoor segments through direct marketing brands Gempler's®, Ben Meadows® and AW Direct®, as well as aftermarket parts brands Stens® and J Thomas®. Visit www.ariensco.com for more information.

