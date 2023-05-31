Redwood Pharma presents positive results from a clinical study with RP501 against dry eye

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Pharma AB (publ) announces positive results from the company's clinical study with RP501, a medical technology self-care product being developed for the treatment of dry eye. The results show that RP501 is safe and well-tolerated and that the product produces statistically significant positive results on several subjective efficacy measures, such as burning sensation, stinging and itching.

In the study, the safety, tolerability and effect of the treatment were evaluated in people who suffer from dry eye and in contact lens wearers who experience discomfort from contact lenses. A total of 64 subjects were divided into the respective groups and treated for 84 and 33 days, respectively.

RP501 achieved a statistically significant effect on several of the 10 subjective measurement parameters in the study, such as burning sensation, stinging and itching in the eye. The results also show that the product is safe and well-tolerated. The product's ease of use is also perceived positively by a majority of the test subjects.

"It is gratifying that today we can report positive results from our clinical study with RP501, which shows both significant effect regarding several parameters and a favorable safety profile. We are also satisfied with the positive feedback we received from the participants regarding the user-friendliness of the product. The work to optimize the manufacturing process and reducing the production cost now becomes an important focus to strengthen the product's commercial potential", comments Martin Vidaeus, CEO of Redwood Pharma.

RP501 is being developed to be an effective over-the-counter tear replacement agent for the temporary relief of dry eye, a condition that affects more than 300 million people worldwide. RP501 is based on IntelliGel - a patented and unique formulation that has the consistency of a drop of water when instilled into the eye but immediately transforms into a viscous, protective and lubricating film that remains in the eye for a long time.

This disclosure contains information that Redwood Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 31-05-2023 23:10 CET.

