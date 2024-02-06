Redwood Scientific Enters into Agreement with Jeeva Clinical Trials to Launch Clinical Effectiveness Study of its TBX-Free Oral Strips for Smoking and E-cigarette Cessation

Company Has Engaged George Mason University to Conduct Efficacy Study on its New Product

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. (OTC: RSCI), ("Redwood" or "the Company"), a pioneering pharmaceutical company headquartered in New York, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Jeeva Clinical Trials to launch a clinical effectiveness study of its TBX-Free oral strips products for smoking and e-cigarette cessation. The company has engaged top U.S. institution, George Mason University, to conduct the efficacy study on this new product.

"At Redwood Scientific Technologies, we are committed to developing safe and effective products to help the millions of adults and youths reclaim their lives from the clutches of nicotine addiction and collaborating with this prestigious group will help make this happen," said Jason Cardiff, Redwood's CEO. "Recognizing the crisis at hand, especially with the youth, and the alarming levels of nicotine in vape devices, our goal is to bring this product to market promptly and into the hands of those in need."

Nicotine – found in cigarettes, vapes and e-cigarettes - is highly addictive, acting as both a stimulant and a sedative, and has severe adverse effects on every bodily system. It has been reported that 8 million adults in the U.S. regularly use e-cigarettes, with 28.3 million adults who regularly use traditional cigarettes. Of this number of users, 2.5 million middle and high school students use e-cigarettes, with 16.5 percent of high school students report current use of tobacco. The CDC reported that 60 percent of youth tobacco users have made an attempt to quit. It has also been reported that 54 percent of e-cigarette users have also tried to quit.

Unfortunately, nicotine replacement therapies (NRTs) that are currently on the market still rely on the continued use of nicotine. These products include nicotine patches, nasal sprays, gum, and other over the counter, standard-of-care aids that are available. Redwood's TBX-free dissolvable oral strips are nicotine free and rely on the power of cytisine, a more effective active ingredient that is found in golden rain trees (Cytisus Laburnum), mainly in the seeds. Cytisine acts similarly to nicotine where it can stimulate receptors in the brain, nearly identical to e-cigarettes, allowing the brain to overcome the craving to vape with a lower risk of addiction.

Cardiff concluded, "Through our innovative pharmaceutical solutions, utilizing state-of-the-art medication delivery technology, we aim to offer these individuals a nicotine-free path to a smoke-free and vape-free life. Our goal is to foster healthier communities with access to such products that will lead to a brighter future for all."

About Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc.

Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. is a New York-based pharmaceutical company at the forefront of scientific innovation. With a strong focus on research and development, Redwood aims to transform the healthcare industry by introducing advanced drug delivery mechanisms and groundbreaking pharmaceutical products. The company's commitment to excellence, precision, and patient well-being drives its pursuit of novel solutions to improve therapeutic outcomes. For more information, please visit www.redwoodsci.co.

Media Contact:

Raquel Cona / Emma Yang

KCSA Strategic Communications

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE REDWOOD SCIENTIFIC TECHNOLOGIES