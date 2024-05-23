Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. Announces Finalization of TBX VAPE FREE Product Flavors

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. (OTC: RSCI) is excited to announce the finalization of the first five flavors of its innovative TBX VAPE FREE strips. This product marks a significant milestone as the company works to pioneer the vape cessation category. The TBX VAPE FREE strips are designed to provide a similar sensory experience to vaping.

The five finalized flavors have been meticulously developed to meet the preferences of vape users, combining advanced technology with a deep understanding of consumer needs. Redwood Scientific Technologies is confident that TBX VAPE FREE will be the first product of its kind to market, setting a new standard in vape cessation solutions.

This important announcement follows the recent Daily mail story highlighting the dangers of vaping, including the case of a 22-year-old vaping addict who underwent a double lung transplant due to his habit. The story, published on May 18th, underscores the urgent need for effective vape cessation products as e-cigarette sales continue to rise. (Read the full story here).

Jason Cardiff, the company's founder and President, states, "We believe that our new product, TBX VAPE FREE, will be very well received in the marketplace. Now is the time to get control of the global epidemic. It is especially important to point out that the new product we are bringing to market will not have any nicotine in it."

Redwood Scientific Technologies looks forward to bringing these products to market as soon as possible.

About Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc.

Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc., based in New York, is a leader in pharmaceutical innovation. Focused on research and development, Redwood strives to revolutionize the healthcare industry with sophisticated drug delivery systems and pioneering pharmaceutical products. The company's dedication to excellence, precision, and enhancing patient well-being underscores its commitment to finding unique solutions for better therapeutic outcomes. For more information, please visit www.redwoodsci.com.

