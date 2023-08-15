Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. (RSCI. OTC. PK) Issues Correction Regarding Agreement with Silk Road Ent., Inc.

News provided by

Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc.

15 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. wishes to correct a previous press release issued on July 19th. Contrary to the previous statement, the arrangement between Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. and Silk Road Ent., Inc. was not a partnership agreement. Rather, it was accurately termed a "Marketing Consulting Agreement."

Effective immediately, Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. has formally notified Silk Road Ent., Inc. of the cancellation of the aforementioned "agreement." Furthermore, Silk Road Ent., Inc. has been informed that they are and have been prohibited from engaging in any marketing, promotion, or sale of Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc.'s products that are currently in the premarket development stage.

Jason Cardiff, CEO of Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc., commented on the cancellation, stating, "Redwood maintains its unwavering confidence in its ability to adhere to all regulatory requirements set forth by relevant agencies in the process of bringing our products to market. This includes ensuring the establishment of the most advantageous partnerships for the benefit of our valued shareholders."

For further information, please contact:
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 646-503-7884

SOURCE Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc.

Also from this source

Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc., Announces Partnership Agreement with Silk Road Ent., Inc., for Retail Distribution of TBX FREE and TBX VAPE FREE

Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. Files Patent for Groundbreaking Oral Thin Film Manufacturing System

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.