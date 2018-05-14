Redwood Scientific Technologies, Inc. Will Up-list Trading on OTC Market

UPLAND, Calif., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Scientific Technologies (OTC: RSCI), the leader in oral thin film delivery for over-the-counter lifestyle and wellness products, announces that as of the close of business day May 11, 2018, it has started the process of up-listing (OTC: RSCI) to the OTC markets QB. The company believes the up-listing process will be completed sometime in Q3 but is also cautiously optimistic about the time line and understands the importance of being a fully reporting company.
Jason Cardiff, RSCI Founder and President commented, "We look forward to being a fully reporting and transparent public company for our shareholders as well as the public." Jason also stated that, "As we start distribution with the nation's largest national pharmacy chain, being a fully reporting company gives us a much greater level of confidence to our partners and shareholders."
