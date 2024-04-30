Redwood Timbers & Uppers Honored as Architectural Product Award Finalist

The Architizer A+Product Awards are well-regarded within the AEC industry

SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Humboldt Sawmill Company is pleased to announce that Redwood Timbers & Uppers has been selected as a 2024 Architizer A+Product Awards Finalist in the Positive Impact – NEW category. Popular Choice voting for the award opens April 29, 2024 and closes at midnight on May 10, 2024. Architizer A+Product Jury Winners and Popular Choice Winners will be announced on June 3, 2024.

The Architizer A+Product Awards presents a unique chance for building products manufacturers to get their products and materials in front of the AEC industry’s most renowned designers. Redwood has long been prized as a naturally beautiful and durable wood species native to California.

Redwood has long been prized as a naturally beautiful and durable wood species native to Northern California. Redwood timbers are available in 4"x6" and larger and may be used in structural and non-structural applications such as exposed post and beam construction and pergolas. Redwood uppers are available in 1", 2", and thicker and various siding patterns such as tongue and groove and shiplap.

A+Product Awards Voting

Votes may be cast by visiting the A+Product Awards Public voting site.

Key Dates

April 29, 2024: Finalists Announced and Popular Choice Award voting begins.

May 10, 2024: Popular Choice Award voting ends.

June 3, 2024: Architizer A+Product Jury Winners and Popular Choice Winners Announced.

About Architizer

Architizer's core mission is to Empower Architects by connecting designers with building product manufacturers, and via inspiring content, awards programs, competitions, and global reach spotlighting the world's best architecture. Architizer connects architects with the tools they need to build better buildings, better cities, and a better world.

About the Awards

Architects and designers know it takes spectacular products and materials to make their designs a reality. The A+Product Awards honors the elements behind the globe's most inspiring contemporary buildings — as chosen by the architects and design professionals that specify them every day. The A+Product Awards presents a unique chance to get building products and materials in front of the AEC industry's most renowned designers.

Judges

The 200+ member jury comprises industry leaders who are actively shaping the world we live in, representing a sought-after segment of design-savvy professionals. Each Winner and Finalist gets their products in front of the people who matter — including hundreds of specifying architects — and instantly confirms their position as one of the world's most distinguished brands.

Judging Criteria

Best in Product Type and Best of the Year Categories are judged on three primary criteria. The complete judging criteria may be found here.

Aesthetics

Performance

Impact

About the Mendocino Companies

The Mendocino Companies include Allweather Wood, Humboldt Redwood Company, Humboldt Sawmill Company, Mendocino Forest Products, Mendocino Redwood Company.

In aggregate Mendocino Companies owns nearly 450,000 acres of Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC® C013133) certificated timberland, constitutes the largest waterborne wood treater in the Western USA, and is the largest producer of redwood lumber in the world. Collectively providing over 900 employees and their families with excellent wages and benefits in rural communities of the Western USA. Additionally, Mendocino Companies owns and operates a 25-megaWatt biomass cogeneration power plant and wood pellet plant, both in California.

For more information, please visit https://www.MendoCo.com/.

