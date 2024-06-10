Redwood Timbers & Uppers Selected as A+Product Awards Popular Choice Winner

Product awarded in the Positive Impact category

SANTA ROSA, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Humboldt Sawmill Company is pleased to announce that Redwood Timbers & Uppers has been selected as the 2024 Architizer A+Product Awards Popular Choice Winner in the Positive Impact category. Architizer A+Product Jury and Popular Choice Winners were announced on June 3, 2024.

"This is an exciting recognition for Redwood Timbers & Uppers and especially meaningful coming from the architectural community," states Jessica Hewitt, Director, Marketing for Humboldt Sawmill Company.

Redwood Timbers & Uppers exemplify positive impact in a few ways. Sourced from nearly 450,000 acres of responsibly managed timberlands in Northern California, Redwood Timbers & Uppers is certified to the standards of the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC® C013133). Additionally, USDA Forest Service researchers have found that Redwood lumber stores about 12 times the total greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) released during cradle-to-gate product manufacturing. This means that Redwood stores more carbon than is emitted during manufacturing. Lastly, the Redwood industry supports hundreds of workers and their families in rural communities of the Western USA.

Humboldt Sawmill Company provides complete architectural specification resources including CSI 3-part and Canadian CSC formatted specification, BIM objects, CAD drawings, product catalogs, and LEED credit information. The company also offers three American Institute of Architects (AIA) LU/HSW accredited CEU courses accepted by more than 25 associations for their respective continuing education requirements.

About Architizer

Architizer's core mission is to Empower Architects by connecting designers with building product manufacturers, and via inspiring content, awards programs, competitions, and global reach spotlighting the world's best architecture. Architizer connects architects with the tools they need to build better buildings, better cities, and a better world.

About the Awards

Architects and designers know it takes spectacular products and materials to make their designs a reality. The A+Product Awards honors the elements behind the globe's most inspiring contemporary buildings — as chosen by the architects and design professionals that specify them every day. The A+Product Awards presents a unique chance to get building products and materials in front of the AEC industry's most renowned designers.

About the Mendocino Companies

The Mendocino Companies include Allweather Wood, Humboldt Redwood Company, Humboldt Sawmill Company, Mendocino Forest Products, Mendocino Redwood Company.

In aggregate Mendocino Companies owns nearly 450,000 acres of Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC® C013133) certificated timberland, constitutes the largest waterborne wood treater in the Western USA, and is the largest producer of redwood lumber in the world. Collectively providing over 900 employees and their families with excellent wages and benefits in rural communities of the Western USA. Additionally, Mendocino Companies owns and operates a 25-megaWatt biomass cogeneration power plant and wood pellet plant, both in California.

For more information, please visit https://www.mendoco.com/welcome.

SOURCE Humboldt Sawmill Company, LLC