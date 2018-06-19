Redwood Trust Announces Offering Of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2024

Redwood intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund our business and investment activity, which may include funding purchases of residential mortgage loans and acquiring mortgage-backed securities for our investment portfolio, funding new investment initiatives in the single-family rental and multifamily housing sectors, as well as for general corporate purposes. Pending such uses, Redwood may use all or a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to temporarily reduce borrowings under its short-term residential loan warehouse facilities and its short-term real estate securities repurchase facilities.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. A copy of the prospectus supplement and prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained, when available, by contacting: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC c/o Credit Suisse Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010 or by calling 1-800-221-1037 or by emailing newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by calling 1-866-803-9204; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC c/o Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10152 or by calling 1-800-326-5897 or by emailing cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This announcement is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 134 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any offer, if at all, will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, forming a part of the effective registration statement.

Redwood is a publicly traded company structured as a real estate investment trust.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements related to the offering and the expected use of the net proceeds. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Redwood's actual results may differ materially from those projected, and Redwood cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," "seek," "plan," and similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described in Redwood's preliminary prospectus supplement dated June 19, 2018, the accompanying prospectus dated May 10, 2016, and the documents incorporated in the prospectus supplement and the prospectus by reference. Redwood undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redwood-trust-announces-offering-of-convertible-senior-notes-due-2024-300668925.html

SOURCE Redwood Trust, Inc.