Redwood Trust Announces Timing For Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Earnings Call

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is scheduled to announce its third quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. As is our practice, at the same time we plan to file the Redwood Review on Form 8-K with the SEC and to make it available on our website at www.redwoodtrust.com. Later that same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Redwood management plans to hold an earnings conference call to discuss our third quarter 2018 financial results.

The dial-in number for the earnings conference call is 1-866-548-4713 in the U.S. and Canada. International callers must dial 1-323-794-2093. Callers should reference call ID # 3216233. A replay of the call will be available through midnight on November 21, 2018, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 internationally and entering access code # 3216233.

The live conference call will also be webcast in listen-only mode in the Newsroom section of Redwood's website under "Events." An audio replay of the call will also be available on Redwood's website following the call.

Redwood plans to file its Quarterly Report with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Friday, November 9, 2018, and also make it available on Redwood's website.

