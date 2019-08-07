Redwood Trust Declares $0.30 Per Share Dividend For The Third Quarter Of 2019

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT), a leading innovator in housing credit investing, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized the declaration of a third quarter regular dividend of $0.30 per share. The third quarter 2019 dividend is payable on September 30, 2019 to stockholders of record on September 16, 2019.

"The payment of regular dividends is an important element of Redwood's commitment to delivering value to our shareholders. Our third quarter 2019 dividend will mark our 81st consecutive quarterly distribution," said Christopher J. Abate, Redwood's Chief Executive Officer.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is a specialty finance company focused on making credit-sensitive investments in residential mortgages and related assets and engaging in mortgage banking activities. Our goal is to provide attractive returns to shareholders through a stable and growing stream of earnings and dividends, as well as through capital appreciation. Redwood Trust was established in 1994, is internally managed, and structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for tax purposes. For more information about Redwood, please visit our website at www.redwoodtrust.com.

