Redwood Trust Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MILL VALLEY, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT), a leader in expanding access to housing for homebuyers and renters, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Key Financial Results and Metrics

GAAP net income was $90 million , or $0.66 per diluted common share

, or per diluted common share GAAP book value per common share was $11.46 at June 30, 2021 , up 6.5% from March 31, 2021

at , up 6.5% from GAAP return on equity was 29% on an annualized basis

Economic return on book value (1) of 8.2% for the second quarter and 19.0% for the first half of 2021

of 8.2% for the second quarter and 19.0% for the first half of 2021 Recourse leverage ratio (2) of 2.2x at June 30, 2021

of 2.2x at Declared and paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per common share for the second quarter with dividend coverage of approximately 4.5x

Operating Business Highlights

Business Purpose Lending

Originated $527 million in business purpose loans, up 37% from the first quarter of 2021, including $312 million of single-family rental (SFR) loans and $215 million of bridge loans

in business purpose loans, up 37% from the first quarter of 2021, including of single-family rental (SFR) loans and of bridge loans Approximately 34% of SFR origination volume in the second quarter was generated from borrowers that previously had a bridge loan with CoreVest and 67% of total origination volumes were from repeat borrowers

Completed the CAFL 2021-1 securitization, backed by $276 million of SFR loans

of SFR loans Settled call rights for one CAFL securitization, purchasing $45 million of seasoned SFR loans at par

of seasoned SFR loans at par Expanded BPL sourcing pipeline through a minority preferred equity investment in Churchill Finance, and closed our first purchase of bridge loans and smaller balance SFR loans from Churchill in July

Residential Lending

Locked $3.9 billion (3) of jumbo residential loans, the Company's second highest lock volume on record; loan purchase commitments were $2.7 billion (4)

of jumbo residential loans, the Company's second highest lock volume on record; loan purchase commitments were Lock mix (3) was approximately 60% purchase money loans and 40% refinancings; and included 85% Select loans and 15% Choice loans

was approximately 60% purchase money loans and 40% refinancings; and included 85% Select loans and 15% Choice loans Purchased $3.5 billion of jumbo loans; loan pipeline at June 30, 2021 included $2.5 billion of loans identified for purchase

of jumbo loans; loan pipeline at included of loans identified for purchase Demonstrated balanced distribution capabilities with three securitizations backed by $1.5 billion of Select jumbo loans in aggregate, and $1.8 billion of whole loan sales

(1) Economic return on book value is based on the period change in GAAP book value per common share plus dividends declared per common share in the period. (2) Recourse leverage ratio is defined as recourse debt at Redwood divided by tangible stockholders' equity. Recourse debt excludes $7.8 billion of consolidated securitization debt (ABS issued and servicer advance financing) and other debt that is non-recourse to Redwood, and tangible stockholders' equity excludes $49 million of intangible assets. (3) Does not account for potential fallout from pipeline that typically occurs through the lending process. (4) Includes estimated potential fallout from locked pipeline that typically occurs through the lending process.

Residential Lending (Continued)

Settled call rights on three Sequoia securitizations, purchasing $83 million of seasoned jumbo loans at par

of seasoned jumbo loans at par Have funded $571 million of residential loans through "Rapid Funding" programs since launching in the first quarter of 2021

Portfolio and Financing Highlights

Realized 5% asset price appreciation in investment portfolio, driven by strong credit performance

Added over $750 million of financing capacity to support growth of operating platforms

of financing capacity to support growth of operating platforms Reduced our overall cost of funds for our investment portfolio by approximately 100 basis points, through refinancing certain non-recourse borrowings for bridge loans and other financing activities

Maintained robust balance sheet with unrestricted cash of $421 million and available capital of $175 million at June 30, 2021

and available capital of at Subsequent to quarter end, increased our available capital through the completion of a new $100 million non-marginable secured term facility collateralized by retained CAFL securities

RWT Horizons Highlights

Funded two transactions through our RWT Horizons initiative, including a previously-announced investment in Liquid Mortgage and an early-stage investment in a tech-enabled residential construction management platform

Subsequent to quarter end, in July, Liquid Mortgage was issued a U.S. Patent for its distributed ledger technology, supporting its vision for the digitization of debt markets, including making debt markets more efficient and transparent while lowering overall ecosystem costs

ESG First Half 2021 Highlights

Enhanced the diversity of the leadership team and Board of Directors, including the role of Chief Financial Officer and through expansion of our Board to include two new independent Directors

Introduced a new suite of housing related employee benefits that align with Redwood's corporate mission of making quality housing accessible to all American households, including full reimbursement of mortgage insurance costs to help our team members attain home ownership

Implemented an enhanced parental leave program for both primary and secondary caregivers

Activated our Employee Diversity council, an employee-led group that serves as a close partner to the executive leadership team in developing and executing our Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging roadmap

"We're excited about our performance in the second quarter, which saw very strong earnings and book value growth despite a challenging interest rate environment. These results reflect the durable earnings power of a diverse product mix across our residential and BPL platforms, and very strong portfolio credit performance. We continue to demonstrate leadership across the non-agency mortgage sector, where macro trends and regulatory changes are expanding our addressable market. By continuing to invest in our infrastructure, and forming strategic partnerships, we see a path to realizing transformative scale in the near and long-term," said Chris Abate, Chief Executive Officer of Redwood Trust.

Second Quarter 2021 Redwood Review Available Online

A further discussion of Redwood's business and financial results is included in the second quarter 2021 Redwood Review and the second quarter 2021 Investor Presentation which are available within the "Financials-Redwood Review" and "Events and Presentations" sections, respectively, on the Company's investor relations website at ir.redwoodtrust.com .

Conference Call and Webcast

Redwood will host an earnings call today, July 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results. The number to dial in order to listen to the conference call is 1-877-423-9813 in the U.S. and Canada. International callers must dial 1-201-689-8573. A replay of the call will be available through midnight on August 11, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 internationally and entering access code #13721503.

The conference call will be webcast live in listen-only mode through the Events and Presentations section of Redwood Trust's Investor Relations website at https://ir.redwoodtrust.com/events-and-presentations/events. To listen to the webcast, please go to Redwood's website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and to download and install any needed audio software. An audio replay of the call will also be available on Redwood's website following the call. Redwood plans to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Monday, August 9, 2021, and also make it available on Redwood's website.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is a specialty finance company focused on several distinct areas of housing credit. Our operating platforms occupy a unique position in the housing finance value chain, providing liquidity to growing segments of the U.S. housing market not served by government programs. We deliver customized housing credit investments to a diverse mix of investors, through our best-in-class securitization platforms; whole-loan distribution activities; and our publicly-traded shares. Our consolidated investment portfolio has evolved to incorporate a diverse mix of residential, business purpose and multifamily investments. Our goal is to provide attractive returns to shareholders through a stable and growing stream of earnings and dividends, capital appreciation, and a commitment to technological innovation that facilitates risk-minded scale. Since going public in 1994, we have managed our business through several cycles, built a track record of innovation, and a best-in-class reputation for service and a common-sense approach to credit investing. Redwood Trust is internally managed, and structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for tax purposes. For more information about Redwood, please visit our website at www.redwoodtrust.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook.

Financial Performance

Three Months Ended ($ in millions, except per share data)

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

6/30/2020













GAAP net income

$ 90



$ 97



$ 165

GAAP net income per diluted common share

$ 0.66



$ 0.72



$ 1.00















REIT taxable income (loss) (estimated)

$ 12



$ 10



$ (58)

REIT taxable income (loss) per share (estimated)

$ 0.11



$ 0.09



$ (0.50)















GAAP book value per share

$ 11.46



$ 10.76



$ 8.15

Dividends per common share

$ 0.18



$ 0.16



$ 0.125

























Consolidated Income Statements (1)

Three Months Ended ($ in millions, except share and per share data)

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20





















Interest income

$ 139



$ 128



$ 122



$ 122



$ 130

Interest expense

(108)



(103)



(98)



(100)



(103)

Net interest income

31



26



24



22



27

Non-interest income



















Mortgage banking activities, net

54



83



54



59



(6)

Investment fair value changes, net

49



45



23



107



152

Other income

2



4



—



—



1

Realized gains, net

8



3



—



1



26

Total non-interest income (loss), net

114



134



77



167



173

General and administrative expenses

(41)



(44)



(30)



(28)



(29)

Loan acquisition costs

(4)



(4)



(3)



(2)



(2)

Other expenses

(4)



(4)



(4)



(8)



(5)

Provision for income taxes

(7)



(12)



(8)



(9)



—

Net income

$ 90



$ 97



$ 54



$ 142



$ 165























Weighted average diluted shares (thousands) (2)

141,761



141,039



140,641



141,970



147,099

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.66



$ 0.72



$ 0.42



$ 1.02



$ 1.00

Regular dividends declared per common share

$ 0.18



$ 0.16



$ 0.14



$ 0.14



$ 0.125

























(1) Certain totals may not foot due to rounding.



(2) In the periods presented above, weighted average diluted shares included shares from the assumed conversion of our convertible and/or exchangeable debt in accordance with GAAP diluted EPS provisions. Actual shares outstanding at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020 were 113,053, 112,999, 112,090, 111,904, and 114,940, respectively.

REDWOOD TRUST, INC.

















Consolidated Income Statements (1)

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in millions, except share and per share data)

2021

2020









Interest income

$ 267



$ 328

Interest expense

(211)



(249)

Net interest income

56



79

Non-interest income (loss)







Mortgage banking activities, net

137



(35)

Investment fair value changes, net

95



(719)

Other income

6



4

Realized gains, net

11



30

Total non-interest income (loss)

249



(720)

General and administrative expenses

(84)



(57)

Loan acquisition costs

(7)



(6)

Other expenses

(8)



(96)

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes

(18)



22

Net income (loss)

$ 187



$ (778)











Weighted average diluted shares (thousands)

141,139



114,230

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ 1.38



$ (6.82)

Regular dividends declared per common share

$ 0.34



$ 0.445













(1) Certain totals may not foot due to rounding.

REDWOOD TRUST, INC.













































Consolidated Balance Sheets (1)





















($ in millions, except share and per share data)

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

























Residential loans

$ 5,743



$ 4,702



$ 4,249



$ 4,495



$ 4,534



Business purpose loans

4,409



4,172



4,136



3,956



3,782



Multifamily loans

485



490



492



491



489



Real estate securities

355



364



344



351



316



Other investments

309



323



348



385



430



Cash and cash equivalents

421



426



461



451



529



Other assets

275



420



324



273



281



Total assets

$ 11,996



$ 10,897



$ 10,355



$ 10,402



$ 10,362



























Short-term debt

$ 1,485



$ 1,254



$ 523



$ 483



$ 663



Other liabilities

195



317



195



158



168



Asset-backed securities issued

7,537



6,672



7,101



7,172



6,856



Long-term debt, net

1,484



1,438



1,425



1,536



1,738



Total liabilities

10,701



9,681



9,244



9,349



9,425



























Stockholders' equity

1,295



1,216



1,111



1,053



937



























Total liabilities and equity

$ 11,996



$ 10,897



$ 10,355



$ 10,402



$ 10,362



























Shares outstanding at period end (thousands)

113,053



112,999



112,090



111,904



114,940



GAAP book value per share

$ 11.46



$ 10.76



$ 9.91



$ 9.41



$ 8.15





























(1) Certain totals may not foot due to rounding

