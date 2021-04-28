Redwood Trust to Offer Mortgage Insurance Reimbursement as an Employee Benefit, Encourages Others to Do Same

Everyone has the right to own their home and experience life satisfaction and positive financial health. Tweet this

"If as a corporate leader you're focused on environmental, social and governance objectives, I urge you to consider this benefit for your employees, too," said Abate. "Homeownership is the bedrock of our communities. It builds family wealth and contributes to a sense of inclusion, security, and wellbeing. Let's put affording a home within reach of every one of our employees."

In a tight labor market, assistance such as the Redwood Benefit can be instrumental in employee retention, attracting a more diverse workforce, and enhancing employee wellbeing. MI — including government programs such as those offered by the Federal Housing Administration — is essential for many homebuyers, enabling them to pay a monthly premium on top of their mortgage in lieu of a larger down payment. But even that is a burden for many people, including younger Americans and Black and Hispanic households, for many of whom this additional financial obligation is a more meaningful hurdle.

Overall, research shows that 8 in 10 Americans say housing affordability is a problem, 6 in 10 U.S. households can't afford a median-priced home, and fewer than half of potential buyers can comfortably make a 20% down payment on a home. To help respond to these challenges in access to affordable housing, Redwood has built a bridge to homeownership for its employees by adding MI to its standard suite of employee benefits.

Abate, a leader in the mortgage industry, calls on other corporate leaders to join him in creating a sustainable solution to housing affordability by utilizing private sector resources.

"Everyone has the right to own their home and experience life satisfaction and positive financial health. But getting to that place amid a pandemic and historic job losses can be an uphill battle. Redwood Trust is pleased to contribute to improving our employees' health, security, and productivity through a commitment to building generational wealth and instituting a benefit that contributes to addressing the affordable housing crisis. This is an innovative employee benefit that offers a path to achieving the American dream of homeownership that is unattainable for far too many Americans," added Abate.

For more information on the Redwood Benefit, go to: https://www.redwoodtrust.com/careers/

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is a specialty finance company focused on several distinct areas of housing credit. Our operating platforms occupy a unique position in the housing finance value chain, providing liquidity to growing segments of the U.S. housing market not served by government programs. We deliver customized housing credit investments to a diverse mix of investors, through our best-in-class securitization platforms; whole-loan distribution activities; and our publicly traded shares. Our consolidated investment portfolio has evolved to incorporate a diverse mix of residential, business purpose and multifamily investments. Our goal is to provide attractive returns to shareholders through a stable and growing stream of earnings and dividends, capital appreciation, and a commitment to technological innovation that facilitates risk-minded scale. Since going public in 1994, we have managed our business through several cycles, built a track record of innovation, and a best-in-class reputation for service and a common-sense approach to credit investing. Redwood Trust is internally managed and structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for tax purposes. For more information about Redwood Trust, visit our website at www.redwoodtrust.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

