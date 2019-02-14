Redwood Trust To Ring NYSE Opening Bell® at The New York Stock Exchange

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT), a leading innovator in housing credit investing, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Christopher J. Abate, along with other members of Redwood's senior leadership, will ring the NYSE Opening Bell® on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The Company is ringing the Opening Bell® in celebration of its 25-year Anniversary.

"We are honored to participate in the Opening Bell ceremony. We are celebrating Redwood's 25-year anniversary in 2019, and I am proud of our company's history as an innovator in housing credit investing, and our long-standing commitment to delivering shareholder value," said Abate. "We are also looking forward to hosting our 2nd annual Investor Day in New York on Thursday, March 14th, where we will provide an update on the strategic growth initiatives we laid out last year."

In addition to live television coverage of the ceremony, the New York Stock Exchange will stream The Opening Bell® ringing on its website: https://www.nyse.com/bell. The bell ringing is scheduled for 9:26 - 9:30 a.m. ET. A video of the bell-ringing will also be archived on that same page after the livestream.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is a specialty finance company focused on making credit-sensitive investments in residential mortgages and related assets and engaging in mortgage banking activities. Our goal is to provide attractive returns to shareholders through a stable and growing stream of earnings and dividends, as well as through capital appreciation. Redwood Trust was established in 1994, is internally managed, and structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for tax purposes. For more information about Redwood, please visit our website at www.redwoodtrust.com.

