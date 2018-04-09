RedwoodVentures Appoints WildBrain For Smooshy Mushy Content Creation

YouTube has become destination-one for entertainment-seeking kids everywhere, and WildBrain has been selected to produce short-form content based on the hugely popular Smooshy Mushy brand. The episodes will be produced by WildBrain, who will also distribute the series on YouTube, handling channel management and audience development.

Andy Wiseman, CEO of RedwoodVentures LLC, says: "The Smooshy Mushy social platforms have a tremendously engaged, loyal and eager fan base. With WildBrain, we can deliver a new layer of content on YouTube that will tell the Smooshy Mushy story to millions, which will continue to fuel the brand's momentum. This, coupled with our rapidly expanding global licensing program, will ensure kids will have a regular variety of Smooshy Mushy content, as well as merchandise to fulfill their appetite for engaging with the brand."

Michael Carroll, Business Development Manager at WildBrain, says: "The Smooshy Mushy toy-line features a rich world of characters, perfect for the style of animation and stop-motion videos we will create. We look forward to growing a global audience, using our expertise in content creation and platform insights to steer the creative process."

WildBrain is an industry leader in the management and creation of preschool and children's entertainment content on platforms such as YouTube, Amazon Video Direct and others. WildBrain's branded YouTube network is one of the largest of its kind, featuring more than 65,000 videos for 600 kids' brands in up to 22 languages. The WildBrain network generated over 55 billion minutes watch time from July through December 2017. Connecting kids' content owners with advertisers in the Advertising Video-on-Demand (AVOD) space, the WildBrain network features popular third-party brands such as Bob the Builder, Fireman Sam, Shopkins and Lazy Town, as well as much of DHX Media's world-renowned library of 13,000 half-hours of kids' and family content, including Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, Degrassi, Yo Gabba Gabba! and many others. WildBrain Studios also specializes in the creation of new, original content for its network, such as animated and live-action shorts; toy-play and stop-motion videos; book readings; preschool counting and alphabet videos; nursery rhymes and more. WildBrain is a wholly owned subsidiary of DHX Media (TSX: DHX.A, DHX.B; NASDAQ: DHXM)

About Smooshy Mushy

RedwoodVentures, LLC. manufactures and distributes Smooshy Mushy in partnership with Olo Industries, LLC.

