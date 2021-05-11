RedZone Robotics Introduces New Technology for Manhole Condition Assessment

Being watertight is one of the most important requirements of a manhole. Manholes play a key role in protecting assets below the surface by creating a watertight seal between above-ground contaminants and the below-ground access point. One of the key functions of a manhole is the prevention of inflow from surface water or infiltration of groundwater through defects in the structure. The conveyance and treatment of these excess flows is costly and unnecessarily tests collection systems and capacity at treatment plants.

"With Vertue, utility operators are now able to capture full multi-sensor data, including 360-degree, high-definition imagery, laser and positioning of their manholes in a reliable way" says Dave Petrosky, President & CEO of RedZone Robotics. "Utilities won't need to go back and re-inspect due to poor lighting conditions or blurry images - they're getting a true visual condition assessment every time. We've stress tested Vertue out in the field, and the level of detail we're able to produce in our interactive 3D models is better than anything out there on the market. "

In the United States alone, there are over 20 million manholes that provide access to a network of some 1.3 million miles of buried wastewater infrastructure. The majority of these manholes have already endured a service life of over 50 years and some even date back to the mid-19th century.

"If the manholes in a city's network are in poor condition, this could lead to significant infiltration of clear water during wet weather events," said Jeffrey Griffiths, VP of Sales & Marketing. "Infiltration causes significant issues as it results in additional treatment costs and has the potential to put a treatment plant over its design capacity, which may result in an overflow event."

Sanitary sewer overflow events (SSOs) present a significant challenge for U.S. utilities as they release untreated or partially treated sewage from a municipal sanitary sewer. From a regulatory standpoint, these events could result in significant fines for a utility as they pose environmental issues, health risk, and even property damage. With Vertue, RedZone Robotics is now positioned to help utilities ensure the condition of manholes in their network.

Vertue is offered as a stand-alone product and service or as part of the Accelerated System Assessment Program (ASAP) from RedZone Robotics. The program provides an accelerated approach to condition assessment across an entire collection system, enabling a system owner to identify and prioritize the maintenance and repairs that are needed. ASAP not only addresses the most severe infrastructure issues, but also leverages the nearly 100 million feet of inspections already assessed across hundreds of systems, and establishes a baseline condition, required for long-term asset management planning.

