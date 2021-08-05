RedZone Robotics Settles Past Infringement Claims with SewerVUE

WARRENDALE, Pa., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RedZone Robotics, a leader and innovator in the field of in-pipe inspection systems, has come to an agreement with SewerVUE Technology Corp., to end a lawsuit asserting RedZone's patent rights against SewerVUE's operation of its in-pipe inspection systems in the United States, prior to any court order or adjudication of the parties' claims. This agreement reinforces RedZone's intellectual property position, particularly with respect to its multi-sensor inspection patents, and enables the company to serve and protect its customers and business partners.

RedZone's lawsuit asserted infringement of four of its patents relating to SewerVUE's Surveyor pipe inspection system and associated software. As a part of the settlement of the lawsuit, while SewerVUE does not admit infringement of RedZone's IP, SewerVUE will compensate RedZone for SewerVUE's past sales and use of Surveyor within the United States. RedZone has not granted SewerVUE any ongoing rights to continue to offer or operate products covered by RedZone's robust patent portfolio.

A strong intellectual property portfolio is a key aspect of RedZone's ability to provide its customers the very best in cutting edge in-pipe inspection and multi-sensor inspection systems. RedZone's specialized robots gather the most comprehensive data about our customers' system conditions, and, in conjunction with our proprietary software, delivers clear, detailed reports that identify what's critical to its clients, today and for the future.

