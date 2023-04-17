Redzone Wireless Joins Cradlepoint's Partner Program to Advance Internet Continuity and Backup Solutions

ROCKLAND, Maine, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redzone Wireless today announced a partnership with Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. The partnership enables Redzone to deliver Cradlepoint wireless WAN solutions across Maine and New England. As a member of Cradlepoint's 5-star Partner Program, Redzone can accelerate the implementation of wireless WAN infrastructure for branch, mobile and IOT connectivity.

Redzone operates one of the largest licensed midband 2.5 GHz networks in the U.S., providing fixed wireless home and business Internet service to thousands of customers in all of Maine's sixteen counties and several island communities. The company's experience includes a number of pioneering first deployments in rural underserved areas.

A global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge Solutions, Cradlepoint's NetCloud platform and cellular routers deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things anywhere. Cradlepoint is the first to deliver comprehensive 5G solutions for business, combining its NetCloud platform with a clean-sheet-of-paper design for new 5G modems and antenna systems.

"There's a massive opportunity to provide organizations with robust wireless WAN solutions that create a secure, controllable and manageable infrastructure," said Eric Purcell, SVP, Global Partner and Alliances at Cradlepoint. "As a member of the Cradlepoint Partner program, Redzone can deliver unique and best-in-class Wireless WAN to help their customers transform businesses with flexible broadband access."

Members of Cradlepoint's Partner Program benefit from best-in-class training, implementation guides, and educational and demand-generation tools to help drive customer engagement and success. Redzone will be able to hit the ground-floor of the quickly expanding wireless WAN market.

"Businesses are increasingly looking to Redzone to provide internet diversity and back-up connectivity, and for day-1 internet service at job sites where wired connections are not immediately available," said Jim McKenna, CEO & Founder of Redzone. "Cradlepoint's wireless WAN solutions unlock an exciting new use-case for the deployment of our licensed midband 2.5 GHz spectrum, allowing us to meet the needs of this emerging market head on."

To learn more on Redzone, please visit www.redzonewireless.com. For more information on Cradlepoint's Partner Program, visit https://cradlepoint.com/partners/for-partners/.

About Redzone Wireless

Established in 2006, Redzone is a leading fixed wireless internet service provider serving thousands of residential and business customers in Maine. The company operates exclusively on licensed midband 2.5 GHz spectrum in the last mile, enabling it to provide deep non-line-of-sight coverage in rural and underserved areas. Redzone is based in Rockland, ME. Learn more at www.redzonewireless.com

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions. Cradlepoint's NetCloud™ platform and cellular routers deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things — anywhere. More than 25,000 businesses and government agencies worldwide, including many Global 2000 organizations and top public sector agencies, rely on Cradlepoint to keep mission-critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected. Cradlepoint was founded in 2006, acquired by Ericsson in 2020, and operates today as a standalone subsidiary within Ericsson's Business Area Technologies and New Businesses. Cradlepoint is headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with development centers in Silicon Valley and India and international offices in the UK and Australia. www.cradlepoint.com

