REE Appoints Hari N. Nair to Board of Directors

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REE announced today that Hari N. Nair has been appointed to the company's board of directors. REE is powering the future of mobility by fundamentally changing vehicle architecture by pioneering the world's first fully flat modular skateboard chassis. The company's disruptive technology is essential to widespread vehicle electrification and capitalizes on the trends that are transforming mobility needs.

As REE focuses on expanding its global industry partnerships, Nair brings extensive automotive expertise and a proven track record of driving business growth through innovation, technology leadership and global collaboration.

"Hari's forward-thinking backed by many years of experience will help broaden our global reach and accelerate our impact on the future of mobility," said Daniel Barel, Co-Founder and CEO. "The move towards electrification, autonomous driving and increased ride sharing are fundamentally changing the industry and vehicle requirements. I look forward to Hari's support as REE pursues new avenues and opportunities for our innovative solutions."

Nair began his career in the automotive and commercial vehicle industries at General Motors. Subsequently, he joined Tenneco Inc., a global automotive supplier, where he held numerous executive positions including serving as Tenneco's Chief Operating Officer from 2010 to 2015. He was a member of Tenneco's board of directors from 2009 until his retirement in 2015. Nair currently serves as a member of the board of directors with Delphi Technologies, Musashi Seimitsu Industry, Owens-Illinois Inc. and as chairman of Sintercom India Ltd. He is also CEO of Anitar Investments, a global technology and industrial investment firm.

"I am excited to join the REE board and be a part of a dynamic company that is truly at the cutting-edge of mobility. REE embraces new perspectives and is at the forefront of vehicle design and technology," said Nair. "I look forward to supporting REE's collaboration with leading technology partners to build on its unique approach to designing and developing vehicles."

About REE: Reinventing the Wheel

REE is fundamentally reinventing the way in which vehicles are built through best-in-class technologies and an innovative design. The company's architecture solution integrates the motors, steering, suspension, drivetrain, sensing, brakes, thermal systems and power management into the wheel. By integrating all drive components into the wheel, REE offers a completely flat modular skateboard chassis that allows optimal design flexibility and multiple body configurations on a single platform. This unique approach reduces vehicle space and weight, increases efficiency and allows manufacturers to easily redesign and repurpose vehicles to meet radically shifting automotive and commercial vehicle needs. REE's solution is set to be crucial to the electrification process and will play a key role in shaping the future of mobility. REE was founded by Daniel Barel and Ahishay Sardes who are also the founders of SoftWheel. More information about REE can be found at: www.ree.auto.

Media Contact:

Joseph Moses

joseph@headline.media

+1-929-237-1932

SOURCE REE

Related Links

https://ree.auto/

