REE HARPER OF LYONS HR ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF PROFESSIONAL EMPLOYER ORGANIZATIONS

News provided by

National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO)

01 Nov, 2023, 16:57 ET

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) announced today that Catherine "Ree" Harper, general counsel and vice president of human resources at Florence, AL-based Lyons HR, has been elected to the association's Board of Directors during its annual member meeting on October 9.

Harper is among four new industry leaders elected to serve as directors on the association's board for the 2023-24 term. NAPEO membership elected the new slate of candidates on October 9, 2023, at NAPEO's Annual Conference & Marketplace in Orlando, Florida.

Harper is an experienced executive and well-known industry leader at Lyons HR, a professional employer organization (PEO) offering a range of services to its clients including payroll, benefits, HR, tax administration, and regulatory compliance assistance. She has nearly three decades of legal experience, working in various director and attorney capacities in the human resources space.   

"NAPEO is proving to be one of the strongest voices for small and medium size businesses in the U.S., and the importance of NAPEO for its member companies cannot be overstated," Harper said. "As general counsel for Lyons HR, a PEO, I have reaped the benefits of professional development and networking facilitated by NAPEO, elevating the services Lyons HR provides for our clients. It is an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to say, 'thank you' by serving on the NAPEO Board of Directors and to contribute in some way to NAPEO's mission of supporting SMBs."

"Ree has emerged as a leader not only on legal issues, but on broader industry issues as well," added Pat Cleary, president and CEO of NAPEO.

About NAPEO -- The Voice of the PEO Industry

The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) is the Voice of the PEO industry. NAPEO's 230 PEO members provide payroll, benefits, workers' comp, regulatory compliance assistance, and other HR services to more than 200,000 small and mid-size businesses employing 4.5 million people. Our members account for more than 90 percent of the industry's $358 billion in revenue. An additional 250 companies that provide services to PEOs are associate members of NAPEO. For more information, please visit www.napeo.org.

SOURCE National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO)

