Reebok and adidas Tap Iconic Instapump Fury and adidas' Revolutionary Boost™ Technology to Form the All-New Instapump Fury Boost™

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking celebration of innovation, Reebok and adidas have combined the audacious futurism of the Instapump with the breakthrough performance power and cushioning of adidas' exclusive Boost™ technology to create the Instapump Fury Boost™ – a sneaker that will redefine the sneaker industry.

Born in 1994, the Instapump Fury revolutionized how a sneaker could function. It was the PUMP...minus the shoe. The sleek sandal-like design stretched over a thin GraphLite shard that bridged a gaping Split Sole unit. Expressing Steven Smith's "no more than what you need" mantra, the Instapump Fury was a master class in modern minimalist design. The Instapump Fury quickly rose to popular consciousness becoming the go-to choice of influencers and iconoclasts. By the mid 90s, it had moved from the sneaker-collecting fringes to the feet of the entertainment and design icons. Fast forward to 2019, and the Instapump Fury is ready and back to push the limits of design and performance yet again.

"Instapump Fury Boost™ is exactly something we would have tried back in 1994 if we had the technology," said Steven Smith, designer of the Instapump Fury, "We were always experimenting to find the best cushioning system possible. It is great to build a hybrid of the best of both brands' technologies."

Infused with revolutionary adidas Boost™ technology, the all-new Instapump Fury Boost™ is created for a whole new generation, receiving numerous tweaks and upgrades. Built for breaking free and creating the unexpected, Instapump Fury Boost™ is the perfect celebration of adidas's revolutionary Boost™ technology.

"When the Instapump Fury was released in 1994, there was no other athletic shoe like it. Even today, it feels ambitiously experimental," remarked Kelly Hibler, General Manager, Reebok Classic, "Now 25 years later, the Instapump Fury is ready for reinvention. Celebrating the legacy of the Instapump and the cushioning of adidas's Boost™ technology, the Instapump Fury Boost™ is here for a whole new generation."

The Instapump Fury Boost™ will be featured across three packs that capture the heritage of both the Fury and Boost™ concepts. These sneaker packs will launch throughout the remainder of Fall/Winter 2019.

The Instapump Fury Boost™ "Prototype" will be available exclusively at atmosCon Japan 10/5 limited to 50 pairs only.

More information on the launch of the Instapump Fury Boost™ can be found at https://www.reebok.com/us/instapump.

About Reebok

Reebok International Ltd., headquartered in Boston, MA, USA, is a leading worldwide designer, marketer and distributor of fitness and lifestyle footwear, apparel and equipment. An American-inspired global brand, Reebok is a pioneer in the sporting goods industry with a rich and storied fitness heritage. Reebok develops products, technologies and programming which enable movement and is committed to accompanying people on their journey to fulfill their potential. Reebok connects with the fitness consumer wherever they are and however they choose to stay fit – whether it's functional training, running, combat training, walking, dance, yoga or aerobics. Reebok Classics leverages the brand's fitness heritage and represents the roots of the brand in the sports lifestyle market. A subsidiary of adidas, Reebok is the exclusive outfitter of CrossFit and the CrossFit Games; the exclusive authentic global outfitter of UFC; the title sponsor of the Reebok Ragnar Relay series; and exclusive apparel provider for Les Mills.

For more information, visit Reebok at www.reebok.com, or discover Reebok at the following locations: https://www.instagram.com/reebok/; http://twitter.com/reebok; and http://facebook.com/reebok

SOURCE Reebok

Related Links

https://www.reebok.com

