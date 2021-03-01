Reebok and Les Mills launch the Official Shoe of Fitness with exclusive online workouts

This Les Mills co-branded Reebok Nano X1 shoe offers Nano X1's combination of comfort, stability and style – providing versatility and mobility wearers need to move freely between workouts, life and ambitions. It's the ideal shoe for tackling the hard-charging new Les Mills x Reebok Nano Series workouts.

Workouts Re-Imagined

Les Mills, the global leader in creating world-class fitness content, has partnered with Reebok to celebrate the Official Shoe of Fitness and launch three iconic workouts re-imagined. These new fan-favorite LES MILLS GRIT, BODYPUMP and LES MILLS CORE workouts bring a fresh take on HIIT, strength and core training. Science-backed, and presented by the world's top trainers, expect motivation, satisfaction and passion. It's unlike anything you've seen before.

LES MILLS GRIT Nano Series with Erin, Ben and Des

This exclusive 30-minute HIIT workout will get your heart pumping hard, drive a faster fitness response and improve overall athletic performance.

BODYPUMP Nano Series with Kayla and Ben

This game-changing resistance workout pumps up the combination of standard lifting and dynamic modern functional movements to tone, shape and strengthen while lifting your heart rate and burning fat.

LES MILLS CORE Nano Series with Tash, Corey and Antoine

Designed to stimulate and test core strength for improved definition and sports performance, it's the ultimate scientific core workout – mixing up new and favorite LES MILLS CORE exercises multiple times within the workout.

One of the top ten leading on demand fitness offerings (crowned No. 1 at-home workout by USA Today) LES MILLS On Demand enables users to stream, cast or download 1000+ world-leading workouts. It opens unlimited access to the most popular Les Mills programs – BODYPUMP, BODYCOMBAT, and BODYFLOW – presented by the world's best instructors and supported by expert training guides.

Access 1000+ workouts for 30-days and check out the Les Mills co-branded Reebok Nano X1 shoe here.

