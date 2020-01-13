Reebok Will Channel The Energy In Every Step With The Launch Of The Transformative Zig Kinetica

Zig Kinetica will debut with an ad starring legendary mixed martial artist Conor McGregor, in which a mundane clean-up of his son's bedroom takes a most unexpected turn. The transformative power of the shoe morphs Conor into an action figure that must harness Zig Kinetica's energy to fight off rogue toys. The launch marks the next phase in Reebok's "Sport the Unexpected" campaign, celebrating bold risk takers who reshape culture by being anything but expected.

"I absolutely love these, the grip, the stability. I feel the connection from the sole to the material," said McGregor. "I've been around with Reebok a long time now, and each launch, the energy level is climbing. Now we are exploding."

See the full spot HERE.

See imagery HERE.

Reebok's ZigTech technology, originally introduced on 2010's ZigPulse silhouette, set a new standard for innovation, function and disruptive design. Transcending its performance-based origin, Zig Kinetica fuses innovative sport tech with sleek style to create a highly functional shoe that seamlessly transitions from gym to street.

Zig Kinetica is built around a distinct zigzag-shaped, energy-return sole that channels and returns kinetic energy using a three-part system:

Floatride Fuel : Energized bouncy foam helps deliver cushioning feel for everyday needs

: Energized bouncy foam helps deliver cushioning feel for everyday needs Zig Energy Shell : Channels and returns kinetic energy, while providing a bold aesthetic

: Channels and returns kinetic energy, while providing a bold aesthetic Zig Energy Bands: A unique outsole that expands and contracts like a rubber band to provide spring-like response

"We saw an amazing response testing the Zig silhouette throughout 2019, collaborating with some of the biggest names in fashion," said Matt Blonder, VP, Marketing & Digital Brand Commerce at Reebok. "Now, we're excited to bring our biggest launch of 2020 forward, with the help of Conor, during his exciting return to the UFC. The launch of the Zig Kinetica is a watershed moment for Reebok as we look toward the future of this brand and cement ourselves as an industry leader, sitting directly at the intersection of sport and style."

Zig Kinetica drops on Reebok.com for $120 on February 21, 2020. For more information, please visit www.Reebok.com/zig or @Reebok on social.

About Reebok

Reebok International Ltd., headquartered in Boston, MA, USA, is a leading worldwide designer, marketer and distributor of fitness and lifestyle footwear, apparel and equipment. An American-inspired global brand, Reebok is a pioneer in the sporting goods industry with a rich and storied fitness heritage. Reebok develops products, technologies and programming which enable movement and is committed to accompanying people on their journey to fulfill their potential. Reebok connects with the fitness consumer wherever they are and however they choose to stay fit – whether it's functional training, running, combat training, walking, dance, yoga or aerobics. Reebok Classics leverages the brand's fitness heritage and represents the roots of the brand in the sports lifestyle market. A subsidiary of adidas, Reebok is the exclusive outfitter of CrossFit® and the CrossFit® Games, the exclusive authentic global outfitter of UFC; and exclusive apparel provider for Les Mills.

For more information, visit Reebok at www.reebok.com , or, for the latest news at http://news.reebok.com/

Discover Reebok at the following locations: http://facebook.com/reebok ; http://twitter.com/reebok ; and http://youtube.com/reebok

SOURCE Reebok

Related Links

https://www.reebok.com

