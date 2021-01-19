Reeco Lures Amazon Fresh to Whittier Shopping Center in Long-Term Lease Deal

"We are thrilled with Amazon's decision to make the Friendly Hills Marketplace home to one of the first Amazon Fresh stores in the country," said Darren Barkev, Reeco real estate broker. "After Orchard Supply Hardware closed, we targeted the location for grocery store use to reposition the Friendly Hills Marketplace as a daily needs shopping center. With Amazon Fresh, the Whittier community will benefit from a new, exciting model of grocery store that offers seamless in-store and online shopping–a great option during the pandemic–as well as Amazon's investment in the city.

Amazon's position as the anchor-tenant is expected to bring additional traffic to the other stores in the shopping center, many of which are small businesses. Having a powerful company like that involved in Whittier is a great sign for the local economy."

Amazon opened the first Amazon Fresh Store in Woodland Hills, California in August 2020. The store features Amazon Dash Carts that allow customers to skip checkout lines, integration with Alexa shopping lists to navigate aisles more quickly, and Amazon Echo Show devices where customers can ask Alexa for help. Amazon Fresh also offers same-day delivery and pickup from the store.

The new Amazon Fresh store in the Friendly Hills Marketplace opened on January 14, 2021. To inquire about leasing opportunities at the Friendly Hills Marketplace in Whittier, contact Reeco at 877-967-3326.

About Reeco

Reeco is a full-service real estate brokerage that provides complimentary solar power systems and free electricity to its real estate clients. Reeco's vision is to offer the most value and savings of any real estate brokerage, creating a more affordable and sustainable real estate experience for each client. Reeco services real estate across California. Reach an experienced agent at 877-967-3326 or at [email protected], and learn more about Reeco at www.goreeco.com.

SOURCE Reeco

Related Links

http://www.goreeco.com

