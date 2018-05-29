Reed & Mackay Takes Extraordinary Service to New Heights as They Welcome Hillgate Travel to the Family

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/662772/Reed_and_Mackay_Logo.jpg )

The two businesses are renowned for the quality of their service and industry leading technology, a combination that sets them apart in the corporate travel and events arena and will see them carve out a truly differentiated space on the global stage.

The addition of Hillgate Travel takes Reed & Mackay's global turnover past the £600m mark. With both businesses in growth phase and enjoying enviable client and employee retention, this move will see the collective business accelerate the evolution of their suite of industry leading technology, across the key international markets of their prestigious client base.

Fred Stratford, Group CEO, Reed & Mackay, commented, "This is a really exciting time for our people and our clients. There is a passion for service at the heart of both businesses that makes this a very natural fit. Together we will be even stronger."

"Both Hillgate and Reed & Mackay have invested heavily in our wholly owned, client facing technology. We are very excited about the opportunity to bring together the best features from both platforms, accelerating our delivery of industry leading technology to our clients," commented Anthony Rissbrook, CEO, Hillgate Travel.

"Our clients are increasingly looking for a level of service synonymous with the Hillgate name in key international markets. The investment that Reed & Mackay has made in their wholly owned presence across the globe and in their international partnership will bring great benefit to our client base," commented Hillgate's Chairman, Jeremy Bull.

Stratford continues, "I have great admiration for the business that Jeremy Bull and his team has built. Hillgate has an excellent reputation and has always shared our client first ethos. I am very pleased to welcome them to Reed & Mackay."

This latest chapter in Reed & Mackay's story of growth will drive further strength across their wholly owned offices in support of their client's growing footprint. Reed & Mackay's International Partnership further augments their global coverage with 4000 travel experts across 40 countries.

About Reed & Mackay

Established 50 years ago, and born from close working relationships with the Law, Insurance and Finance community, Reed & Mackay is today recognised as a global leader in the travel and event management arena. With wholly owned offices across EMEA, APAC and the US, their global presence is further augmented by Reed & Mackay's International Partnership with over 4000 experts across 40 countries. Their brand promise of extraordinary service is underpinned by best in class proprietary technology across the globe.

About Hillgate

Hillgate Travel is a leading independent travel management company with over 30 years' experience. Exceptional service and a total focus on the customer sets them apart. As a leader in travel technology, Hillgate Travel has built an enviable reputation for delivering high-quality, made-to-measure services for its clients.

