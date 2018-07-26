Reed Hosts Democrat Colleague, Problem Solvers Co-Chair in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) welcomed his Democrat colleague and fellow Co-Chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) to Elmira College to speak about how they are working together to break the partisan gridlock in Washington, help people, and fight the political extremism gripping the nation.

Tom and Josh discussed leading the Problem Solvers Caucus to find common ground to fix our dysfunctional immigration laws, broken healthcare system and crumbling infrastructure, and their plans to reform the House rules to help make Congress work for the American people.

"The Problem Solvers Caucus is working to change the culture in Washington. A culture that believes in attacking problems not people," Tom said. "Josh and I work to lead conversations about some of the nastiest and most politically divided issues facing our nation – and together – have put forward bipartisan proposals and changes to the House rules to solve problems for the people back home and get Washington working again. I am proud to call Josh a friend and would like to thank him for joining me in Elmira today."

"The bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus works the way Washington is supposed to work. You get to know your colleagues on both sides of the aisle. You develop relationships. You work together. And you figure out how to solve problems for the people of your district," Josh said. "I am always proud to call Tom a partner in breaking the gridlock in Washington and getting to yes on common-sense solutions for our country, but I am even more proud to call Tom a friend. Thank you, Tom, for inviting me to visit you in your hometown of Corning and for hosting this event at Elmira College."

The bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus is a group of 24 Republicans and 24 Democrats who meet weekly to solve some of the most contentious issues facing our country. Together, they represent what most Americans want from Washington – a willingness to work across the aisle, a determination to get to "yes" and the political willingness to make hard choices that benefit all Americans.

When the Problem Solvers Caucus gets to 75 percent agreement on a bipartisan proposal, including 51 percent of Democrats and 51 percent of Republicans, the Caucus agrees to take the position as one group. The members also agree never to campaign against another member.

