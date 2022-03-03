Reed Sensor Market: 43% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By End-user and Geography | Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 - 2026

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Regional Market Outlook

43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for reed sensors in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The presence of major electronics and automotive manufacturers in Countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan will facilitate the reed sensor market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Reed Sensor Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Aleph America, Celduc Relais, Comus International, Coto Technology, GE Ding Information Inc., Hong Kong Aleph Co. Ltd, HSI Sensing, Littelfuse Inc., OMRON Corporation, PIC GmbH, Pickering Electronics Ltd., Pit Radware Sa, Reed Relays and Electronics India Ltd., RMCIP, SMC Corporation, Standex Electronics Inc., STG Germany GmbH, TE Connectivity Ltd., Thomas White Leicester Ltd., and Zhejiang Xurui Electronic Co.Ltd among others

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: End-user (automotive, electronics, industrial, construction and security, and others)

End-user (automotive, electronics, industrial, construction and security, and others) Geographies: APAC ( China and Japan ), North America (US), Europe ( Germany and France ), South America , and Middle East and Africa

Vendor Insights-

The reed sensor market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Aleph America- It is a privately held company headquartered in the US. Its revenue from the global reed sensor market contributes to its overall revenues along with its other offerings, but it is not a key revenue stream for the company. The company offers reed sensors that can be mounted in a very limited space making it ideal for use in miniatured equipment, under the brand name Aleph.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Reed Sensor Market Driver :

Applications in smart home appliances:

One of the key factors driving the global reed sensor market growth is its applications in smart home appliances for detecting position, proximity, level, flow, and speed controls and to help in delivering improved accuracy and reliability. The growing consumer demand for home automation is driving the need for smart home appliances that are equipped with smart sensors. The global demand for cost-effective and energy-saving home appliances continues to grow. The sensors send signals to the control unit of the appliance to activate or deactivate the LED in the appliance in case the door of the appliance is not shut properly. Vendors such as Standex Electronics, Inc. offer reed sensors that can be used in household appliances, including air conditioners, dishwashers, coffee makers, among others. The applications of reed sensors in a wide range of home appliances will have a positive impact on the growth of the global reed sensor market during the forecast period.

Reed Sensor Market Trend :

Use of AI and chatbots:

Market trends such as the growing use of robots for automation across industries will lead to the increased use of reed sensors. In addition, IoT is being deployed across several industries by incorporating sensors, such as reed sensors, into numerous types of manufacturing equipment. These sensors allow the collection of data on the performance of the machinery. Vendors such as Reed Switch Developments Corp. offer magnetic reed switches and reed sensors for industrial automation and robotics. Industry 4.0 is a current trend of automation in manufacturing technologies. In January 2022, The International Centre for Industrial Transformation (INCIT), a non-profit, environmental, social, and corporate governance organization, was launched in Singapore to accelerate the transition to Industry 4.0 in manufacturing. Such factors will be driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Reed Sensor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.98% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 637.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.94 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aleph America, Celduc Relais, Comus International, Coto Technology, GE Ding Information Inc., Hong Kong Aleph Co. Ltd, HSI Sensing, Littelfuse Inc., OMRON Corporation, PIC GmbH, Pickering Electronics Ltd., Pit Radwar Sa, Reed Relays and Electronics India Ltd., RMCIP, SMC Corporation, Standex Electronics Inc., STG Germany GmbH , TE Connectivity Ltd., Thomas White Leicester Ltd., and Zhejiang Xurui Electronic Co.Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Construction and security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aleph America

10.4 Coto Technology

10.5 HSI Sensing

10.6 Littelfuse Inc.

10.7 PIC GmbH

10.8 Pickering Electronics Ltd.

10.9 RMCIP

10.10 Standex Electronics Inc.

10.11 STG Germany GmbH

10.12 Zhejiang Xurui Electronic Co.Ltd

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

