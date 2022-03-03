Reed Sensor Market: 43% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By End-user and Geography | Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 - 2026

Mar 03, 2022, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APAC will register the highest growth rate of 43% among the other regions. China and Japan are the key markets for Reed Sensor. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Also, the Reed Sensor Market Share is expected to increase by USD 637.26 million from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 6.98% according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Regional Market Outlook
43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for reed sensors in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
The presence of major electronics and automotive manufacturers in Countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan will facilitate the reed sensor market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Reed Sensor Market Facts at a Glance-
- Total Pages: 120
- Companies: 10+ – Including Aleph America, Celduc Relais, Comus International, Coto Technology, GE Ding Information Inc., Hong Kong Aleph Co. Ltd, HSI Sensing, Littelfuse Inc., OMRON Corporation, PIC GmbH, Pickering Electronics Ltd., Pit Radware Sa, Reed Relays and Electronics India Ltd., RMCIP, SMC Corporation, Standex Electronics Inc., STG Germany GmbH, TE Connectivity Ltd., Thomas White Leicester Ltd., and Zhejiang Xurui Electronic Co.Ltd among others
- Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis
- Segments: End-user (automotive, electronics, industrial, construction and security, and others)
- Geographies: APAC (China and Japan), North America (US), Europe (Germany and France), South America, and Middle East and Africa
Vendor Insights-
The reed sensor market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Aleph America- It is a privately held company headquartered in the US. Its revenue from the global reed sensor market contributes to its overall revenues along with its other offerings, but it is not a key revenue stream for the company. The company offers reed sensors that can be mounted in a very limited space making it ideal for use in miniatured equipment, under the brand name Aleph.
Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-
- Reed Sensor Market Driver:
- Applications in smart home appliances:
One of the key factors driving the global reed sensor market growth is its applications in smart home appliances for detecting position, proximity, level, flow, and speed controls and to help in delivering improved accuracy and reliability. The growing consumer demand for home automation is driving the need for smart home appliances that are equipped with smart sensors. The global demand for cost-effective and energy-saving home appliances continues to grow. The sensors send signals to the control unit of the appliance to activate or deactivate the LED in the appliance in case the door of the appliance is not shut properly. Vendors such as Standex Electronics, Inc. offer reed sensors that can be used in household appliances, including air conditioners, dishwashers, coffee makers, among others. The applications of reed sensors in a wide range of home appliances will have a positive impact on the growth of the global reed sensor market during the forecast period.
- Reed Sensor Market Trend:
- Use of AI and chatbots:
Market trends such as the growing use of robots for automation across industries will lead to the increased use of reed sensors. In addition, IoT is being deployed across several industries by incorporating sensors, such as reed sensors, into numerous types of manufacturing equipment. These sensors allow the collection of data on the performance of the machinery. Vendors such as Reed Switch Developments Corp. offer magnetic reed switches and reed sensors for industrial automation and robotics. Industry 4.0 is a current trend of automation in manufacturing technologies. In January 2022, The International Centre for Industrial Transformation (INCIT), a non-profit, environmental, social, and corporate governance organization, was launched in Singapore to accelerate the transition to Industry 4.0 in manufacturing. Such factors will be driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.
|
Reed Sensor Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.98%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 637.26 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.94
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 43%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aleph America, Celduc Relais, Comus International, Coto Technology, GE Ding Information Inc., Hong Kong Aleph Co. Ltd, HSI Sensing, Littelfuse Inc., OMRON Corporation, PIC GmbH, Pickering Electronics Ltd., Pit Radwar Sa, Reed Relays and Electronics India Ltd., RMCIP, SMC Corporation, Standex Electronics Inc., STG Germany GmbH , TE Connectivity Ltd., Thomas White Leicester Ltd., and Zhejiang Xurui Electronic Co.Ltd
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Construction and security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Construction and security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Construction and security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Construction and security - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Construction and security - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 99: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Aleph America
- Exhibit 101: Aleph America - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Aleph America - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: Aleph America - Key offerings
- Exhibit 104: Aleph America - Segment focus
- 10.4 Coto Technology
- Exhibit 105: Coto Technology - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Coto Technology - Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: Coto Technology - Key offerings
- 10.5 HSI Sensing
- Exhibit 108: HSI Sensing - Overview
- Exhibit 109: HSI Sensing - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: HSI Sensing - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: HSI Sensing - Segment focus
- 10.6 Littelfuse Inc.
- Exhibit 112: Littelfuse Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Littelfuse Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Littelfuse Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Littelfuse Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 PIC GmbH
- Exhibit 116: PIC GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 117: PIC GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: PIC GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.8 Pickering Electronics Ltd.
- Exhibit 119: Pickering Electronics Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Pickering Electronics Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: Pickering Electronics Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 122: Pickering Electronics Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 RMCIP
- Exhibit 123: RMCIP - Overview
- Exhibit 124: RMCIP - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: RMCIP - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: RMCIP - Segment focus
- 10.10 Standex Electronics Inc.
- Exhibit 127: Standex Electronics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Standex Electronics Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Standex Electronics Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 STG Germany GmbH
- Exhibit 130: STG Germany GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 131: STG Germany GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: STG Germany GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: STG Germany GmbH - Segment focus
- 10.12 Zhejiang Xurui Electronic Co.Ltd
- Exhibit 134: Zhejiang Xurui Electronic Co.Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Zhejiang Xurui Electronic Co.Ltd - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: Zhejiang Xurui Electronic Co.Ltd - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Zhejiang Xurui Electronic Co.Ltd - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
Exhibit 141: Research methodology
Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 143: Information sources
11.5 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations
