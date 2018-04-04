Reed's Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil's Zero Sugar Line

"The proprietary all-natural sweetener system and flavor profile of our new Virgil's Zero Sugar line is pure genius," said Val Stalowir, CEO of Reed's Inc. "And with a product this special and brilliant, we feel only a genius can adequately describe it. We are actively looking for a true genius spokesperson to tell our story," added Stalowir.

Anyone 18 years of age or older may apply and make their case on why they should be the new "Virgil's Genius Spokesperson". Contestants can enter via video submission at www.virgils.com. The submission deadline is May 31, 2018. Any and all forms of genius will be considered.

Unveiled earlier this month at the Natural Foods Expo West in Anaheim, CA, Reed's new line of Virgil's Zero Sugar is set to hit grocery shelves nationally in early Summer. Available in 12oz. cans, Virgil's Zero Sugar will be featured in six flavors, including Root Beer, Black Cherry, Vanilla Cream, Cola, Lemon Lime and Orange.

The chosen winner will be an integral part of the official launch of Virgil's Zero Sugar, representing the brand at public events and in the company's upcoming advertising campaign.

To learn more about the launch of the Virgil's Zero Sugar and the company's search for a genius, contact John Rarrick at jrarrick@bhscglobal.com or 845.480.4262. To learn more about the Virgil's Genius Contest, visit www.virgils.com.

About Reed's Inc.

Established in 1989, Reed's has sold over 500 million bottles of its category leading natural, handcrafted beverages. Reed's is America's #1 selling Ginger Beer brand and has been the leader and innovator in the ginger beer category for decades. Virgil's is America's #1 selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's Inc. portfolio is sold in over 30,000 retail doors across the natural, specialty, grocery, drug, club and mass channels nationwide. Reed's Ginger Beers are unique to the category because of the proprietary process of hand brewing its award-winning products using fresh organic ginger combined with natural spices and fruit juices. Reed's Ginger Beers come in three levels of increasing ginger intensity that deliver a delicious and powerful ginger bite and burn that only comes from fresh ginger root. The Company uses this same handcrafted approach and dedication to the highest quality ingredients in its award-winning Virgil's line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reeds-inc-launches-nationwide-search-for-genius-spokesperson-for-virgils-zero-sugar-line-300624126.html

SOURCE Reed's, Inc.