Reed's Metals Merger With Oakland Metal Buildings Expands Portfolio

BROOKHAVEN, Miss., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reed's Metals, headquartered in Brookhaven, Mississippi, is pleased to announce a merger with Oakland Metal Buildings. The combined company will go by the name of Reed's Metals. The new name represents the company's unified commitment to effectively serve customers and communities across the Southeastern United States.

Reed's Metals is dedicated to customer satisfaction, continued operational excellence and innovation. Oakland Metal Buildings' merger with Reed's Metals will drive sales, efficiencies, and customer satisfaction by supporting a comprehensive product portfolio with nine locations including two IAS Certified Metal Building plants. The two IAS plants are located in Florence, Alabama, and Brookhaven, Mississippi. This will give the company additional capacity to continue to meet its customers' building delivery needs.

The metal buildings that Reed's Metals will be offering will be the same buildings that Oakland Metal Buildings has been providing to the industry, just with more locations to support its customers' goals and growth strategies. The same great people that customers have worked with in Florence, Alabama, are still there to take care of their metal building needs but are now additionally supported with an expanded team. Together, the company will deliver an unmatched portfolio of products and looks forward to the positive impact Reed's Metals will have, not only on its customers but also in the communities it calls home.

Great buildings, great service, great people. Reed's Metals looks forward to taking care of its customers' metal roofing systems, metal panels, and metal building needs. Reed's Metals: Stronger Together.

About Reed's Metals

Reed's Metals, headquartered in Brookhaven, Mississippi, is one of the largest providers of metal roofing systems, metal roofing panels, pole barns, and pre-engineered steel buildings in the South. Reed's is comprised of nine sites utilizing state-of-the-art technology and fabrication methods to provide unprecedented quality and service -- offering same-day availability on standard roofing orders and in-stock supplies, on-site roll-forming for standing seam projects, and job-site delivery within 72 hours on most products.

Reed's Metals and the Reed's Metals logo are trademarks of Reed's Metals, LLC, registered in the U.S. For more information on Reed's Metals, visit www.reedsmetals.com.

