NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED), America's #1 ginger beer brand, today announced that its latest product innovation, Reed's Zero Sugar Ginger Beer, has joined sister brand Virgil's Zero Sugar and is now Certified Ketogenic. Reed's new Zero Sugar products offer those following the popular Keto diet an all-natural, zero sugar ginger beer that is made with real ginger, and a lot of it.

Reed's Zero Sugar Ginger Beer Now Certified Ketogenic; Latest Product Innovation Has Brand Making Keto Mules

Reed's Zero Sugar Ginger Beer is all-natural, using a proprietary sweetener blend combined with fresh organic Peruvian ginger to deliver Reed's trademark flavor. The product has been exceptionally well-received by retailers and consumers alike, with distribution growing and expected to increase even further with this new certification.

"We announced Zero Sugar in March and our customers are absolutely loving it. From national retailers to regional grocers across the country, we're working around the clock to keep up with demand," says CEO of Reed's Inc., Val Stalowir. "The Keto Certification is just one more way we can offer our health-conscious consumers a new way to enjoy the benefits of real ginger."

With Keto being the #1 most searched diet on Google in 2018, the trend is continuing to grow due to increased consumer awareness and new Keto-certified products hitting the market. The diet also continues to take Hollywood by storm, with many high-profile celebrities adopting the Keto diet across the country.

With certification provided by Certified Ketogenic, Reed's Zero Sugar Ginger Beer can be enjoyed straight from the fridge on its own or in a Keto-friendly cocktail, such as the Keto Spicy Margarita created by Prairie Rose, the mixologist and influencer known as Bit by a Fox. Another refreshing summertime recipe is the Reed's Paloma, a combination of Reed's Zero Sugar Ginger Beer, fresh grapefruit juice, lime juice and tequila.

"Ginger has so many health benefits and can be easily incorporated into your daily nutrition routine. Reed's is a simple and delicious way to do just that and now with their new all-natural zero sugar line, people can also get thousands of milligrams of fresh ginger without added sugar," says Registered Dietitian Maya Feller whose recipe for Ginger Beer Escovitch is a flavorful, Keto-friendly spin on a Caribbean classic.

For more information about Reed's, please visit the Company's website at: http://www.drinkreeds.com or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow Reed's on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @drinkreeds.

For product images and logos, visit the Reed's press kit.

About Reed's, Inc.:

Established in 1989, Reed's is America's best-selling Ginger Beer brand and has been the leader and innovator in the ginger beer category for decades. Virgil's is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's Inc. portfolio is sold in over 35,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed's Ginger Beers are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. The Company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil's line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas.

SOURCE Reed’s, Inc.

Related Links

https://drinkreeds.com

