Reedy Industries Acquires Bihun Commercial Services

GLENVIEW, Ill., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reedy Industries, a leader in commercial HVAC and mechanical services, has purchased the assets of Bihun Commercial Services of Mundelein, IL to expand their building controls offerings. Bihun will become a part of Building Automation Solutions, Reedy's growing controls business.

Bihun Commercial Services has operated under the direction of Bob and Diane Bihun since it was incorporated in 1987. The company's specialty has been the installation, maintenance, and replacement of building controls solutions that allow for improved building automation and energy management. Bihun has gained recognition in the Chicagoland area as a high-quality, reliable partner to a variety of area facilities.

"Bihun is an exciting addition to the Reedy Industries family and will strengthen the service offering we bring to our customers," says Bill Reedy, CEO of Reedy Industries. "As the seventh acquisition in the past three years, Bihun brings us a step closer to our goal of bringing a complete set of mechanical service offerings to our customer partnerships."

"Bihun's strong technical abilities and deep customer relationships will accelerate our growth at BAS, our fast-growing building controls group," says Jack Deichl, President of Reedy Industries. "We're excited about the continued development of this important part of our growth strategy."

