Reedy Industries Acquires Florida's Page Mechanical Group

DEERFIELD, Ill., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reedy Industries, a leader in commercial and industrial HVAC, plumbing, and building controls services, has acquired Page Mechanical Group (PMG), the leading commercial HVAC contractor serving Southwest Florida with locations in Tampa, Fort Myers, and West Palm Beach. With this acquisition, Reedy Industries expands their services footprint in the southeastern U.S., maintaining focus on meeting the needs of customers in the commercial, industrial, health care, education, government, and senior living market segments.

Reedy Industries

Founded in 1985, PMG provides comprehensive commercial HVAC services that encompass mechanical projects such as commercial equipment replacement, planned facility maintenance, pre-fabrication, commercial HVAC system installation, and in-house maintenance. PMG's in-house fabrication capabilities include state-of-the-art production welding methods and equipment, enhanced by complete analysis of throughput operations to continually improve efficiency. PMG's expert use of the latest building information modeling (BIM) and virtual design and construction (VDC) technologies enable the entire project team to collaboratively view and work through the modeling and coordination process in preparation for a clash-free, efficiently constructed environment. The company's planned maintenance agreements help customers avoid catastrophic service costs, extend equipment life, and increase operational reliability.

"Joining the Reedy Industries family of companies will enable us to accelerate our growth in Florida, while preserving our employee-centric culture and the values that have earned us industry-leading customer loyalty," says David Collins, cofounder and president of PMG. "The Reedy platform enables us to join with other regional leaders in our business to share knowledge, expertise, and resources to achieve the highest standards of service excellence."

"PMG has distinguished itself as a leader in the Southwest Florida market," says Joe Kirmser, Reedy Industries CEO. "At a time when the industry is undergoing challenges in keeping up with customer demand, David and his entire team have created an ecosystem that combines technological innovation and collaboration across disciplines with a culture that is hyper-focused on delivering value to customers."

PMG is the 16th acquisition for Reedy Industries since 2019. "This partnership further extends our growth in the Southeast U.S.," Kirmser added, "and we look forward to adding even greater density in the region through strategic add-on acquisitions."

With the acquisition complete, Collins will stay on with PMG in his current role as president, and William Jones will continue as CFO. "Joining Reedy is like being chosen to play on an all-star team," says Collins. "We'll benefit from the financial resources and business expertise we need to grow and have the opportunity to 'up our game' by sharing with—and learning from—top-performing HVAC businesses around the country."

Reedy Industries serves critical environments in the commercial and industrial market spaces by focusing on HVAC, plumbing, and building controls services and solutions. Reedy Industries is actively expanding the services it provides within the building envelope and is doing so through both organic growth and acquisitions. Reedy Industries was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, just outside Chicago. For more information, visit www.reedyindustries.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Budy

Director of Marketing, Reedy Industries

10 Parkway North Ste 100, Deerfield, IL 60015

[email protected]

(847) 832-2323

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Reedy Industries