Reedy Industries Acquires Merrillville, Indiana's Arctic Engineering

GLENVIEW, Ill., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reedy Industries, a leader in commercial and industrial HVAC, plumbing and building controls services, has acquired Arctic Engineering out of Merrillville, Indiana. With this acquisition, Reedy Industries expands their services footprint more deeply into Indiana and within their core end markets.

Artic began serving the NW Indiana and metro Chicago markets in 1958 and from day one focused on employee engagement, relentless customer satisfaction and innovative solutions. In 1968, years before the popularity of co-generation projects, Arctic designed and installed a "total energy system" for a seven-story motor hotel in the Chicago area. Since then Arctic has conducted hundreds of energy audits and installed energy efficient retrofit systems for many satisfied customers including schools, hospitals and complex manufacturing facilities.

"As I got to know the Reedy team, I realized how similar both of our cultures and businesses really are," says Bill Mitchell, President of Arctic, "yet we have areas where we can truly complement one another to offer our combined customer base superior solutions."

"Bill and the entire Arctic team are a perfect fit with Reedy," says Joe Kirmser, Chief Executive Officer of Reedy Industries. "The combination of the Reedy platform and resources with Arctic's people and capabilities will create significant value and growth potential for vendor partners, employees and customers."

Arctic is the sixth acquisition for Reedy Industries since 2019. Over the last three years, Reedy Industries has acquired thirteen mechanical services companies.

"The fact that both of our companies showed performance and got this deal done during the COVID-19 economic and health crisis is truly amazing. This fact is not lost on any of us and we plan to use it as fuel and motivation to even further grow our combined business," Kirmser added.

With the acquisition complete, Mitchell will stay on with Arctic in his current role as President. "I love doing what I do, and I am excited for the future as a part of the Reedy family," says Mitchell. "It's great to know that our employees and customers will be able to take advantage of a larger platform and more resources without sacrificing the culture and secret sauce that has made us who we are. Reedy has a proven history of acquiring businesses and adding value in key growth areas while preserving the customs and uniqueness of the original business."

Reedy Industries serves critical environments in the commercial and industrial market spaces by focusing on HVAC, plumbing and building controls solutions. Reedy Industries is actively expanding the services it provides within the building envelope and is doing so through both organic and acquisition-related means. Reedy Industries is a 90-year-old company and is headquartered in Glenview, IL, just outside Chicago.

