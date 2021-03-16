Reedy Industries Acquires Pro-Tek Mechanical, Inc.

GLENVIEW, Ill., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reedy Industries, a leader in commercial and industrial HVAC, plumbing and building controls services, has acquired Pro-Tek Mechanical, Inc. out of Lake Zurich, Illinois. Pro-Tek will operate within Reedy's General Mechanical Division. With this acquisition, Reedy Industries expands its market share in the Chicago metropolitan region and does so by maintaining focus on their core end markets - industrial and pharmaceutical/labs customers.

Reedy Industries

Established in 2001, Pro-Tek Mechanical is a full-service residential, commercial, industrial and pharmaceutical mechanical contractor. The company's specialty has been the installation, maintenance, and service for pharmaceutical and lab customers. Pro-Tek has gained recognition in the Chicagoland area as a high-quality, reliable partner to a variety of area facilities.

"Pro-Tek is an exciting addition to the Reedy Industries family and to the General Mechanical team," says Jeremy Cartee, Group Vice President of General Mechanical. "We really complement one another to offer our combined customer base superior solutions. Pro-Tek's access to General Mechanical's platform, resources, people and capabilities will create significant value and growth potential for Pro-Tek's vendor partners, employees and customers. The move also emphasizes our focus to consistently grow our service department and client base."

Pro-Tek is the fourth acquisition for Reedy Industries in 2021. Over the last two years, Reedy Industries has acquired 11 mechanical services companies.

After owning and managing Pro-Tek for more than 20 years, Jerry Szydlowski will continue serving his customers as a member of the Pro-Tek division of General Mechanical. "I am excited to see Pro-Tek combine with General Mechanical and the Reedy platform. General is a well-run, customer- first focused company that aligns with Pro-Tek's culture," says Szydlowski.

"It's comforting to know that Pro-Tek's employees and customers will be able to take advantage of a larger platform, more resources and continue to serve our dedicated clients. Being able to offer plumbing, mechanical engineering, project management, and controls to our customers will be a great resource for all of our customers."

General Mechanical serves critical environments in the commercial and industrial market spaces by focusing on HVAC, plumbing and building controls services and solutions. General Mechanical is actively expanding the services it provides within the building envelope and is doing so through both organic and acquisition-related means.

General Mechanical is a Reedy Industries company, an industry-leading super-regional solutions provider in the mechanical services and controls space based out of Chicago. With origins dating back to the 1930s, Reedy currently operates in 7 states and employs over 1,000 people.

Media Contact

Jamie Budy

Director of Marketing, Reedy Industries

2440 Ravine Way Ste 200, Glenview, IL 60025

[email protected]

(847) 832-2323

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Reedy Industries

Pro-Tek Mechanical, Inc.

SOURCE Reedy Industries