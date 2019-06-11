Reedy Industries Acquires Roger Schweitzer and Sons

GLENVIEW, Ill., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reedy Industries, a leader in commercial HVAC and mechanical services, has purchased the assets of Roger Schweitzer and Sons of Cincinnati, OH, to expand their boiler service offerings. Roger Schweitzer and Sons will become a part of Monroe Mechanical, Reedy Industries' mechanical services presence in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky.

Roger Schweitzer and Sons was started by Roger Schweitzer in 1976. The company's specialty has been the installation, maintenance, and replacement of commercial and industrial boiler systems. Roger Schweitzer and Sons has gained recognition in the Cincinnati area and northern Kentucky region as a high-quality, reliable partner to a variety of area facilities.

"Roger Schweitzer and Sons is the eight acquisition in the past three years and our second acquisition in 2019," says Martha Leonard, CFO of Reedy Industries. "They are an exciting addition to the Reedy Industries family and will strengthen the service offering we bring to our customers in Ohio and Kentucky."

"Roger Schweitzer and Sons' strong boiler business and deep customer relationships will accelerate our growth in Ohio and northern Kentucky," says Jack Deichl, President of Reedy Industries. "We're excited to be expanding the expertise at Monroe Mechanical and glad to be adding another company to our business."

