Reedy Industries Acquires Ruyle Mechanical and Environmental Controls Solutions

DEERFIELD, Ill., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reedy Industries, a leader in commercial and industrial HVAC, plumbing, and building controls services, has acquired Ruyle Mechanical, a leading commercial/industrial HVAC contractor in Illinois and Environmental Control Solutions (ECSi), a preeminent provider of building automation and controls solutions serving Illinois and Iowa. With these acquisitions, Reedy Industries expands their service offerings and footprint in the Midwest, maintaining focus on meeting the needs of customers in the commercial, industrial, health care, education, government, and senior living market segments.

Reedy Industries

Founded in 1946, Ruyle is one of the most respected commercial HVAC mechanical service providers in Illinois. Based in Peoria, Ruyle's integrated service solutions include installation, maintenance and repair for boilers, chillers, and HVAC/R systems, along with solutions for optimizing energy efficiency, building automation and controls, electrical contracting, and solar project development, construction, and repair. Ruyle has earned both the STAR and HVAC GreenSTAR designations from the Mechanical Service Contractors Association, the latter of which is bestowed upon only 1% of HVAC contractors in the U.S.

ECSi is the factory authorized field office in Central Illinois and Eastern Iowa for Automated Logic, a global leader in building automation systems. With decades of experience in building automation design, installation, service, and integration, the ECSi team supports customers throughout the building automation lifecycle including design/build, plan/specification, energy services, and retrofitting of existing systems. In 2020, ECSi was recognized by Ameren Illinois as the Gas Program Ally of the Year for helping Illinois business customers save 350,000 therms of energy.

"The needs of building owners and facilities managers have changed," says Steve Foster, CEO and president of Ruyle and ECSi. "Joining forces with Reedy Industries bolsters our ability to further our longstanding commitment to deliver solutions that meet the social, sustainable, and financial goals of our customers—a triple bottom-line business advantage."

"Reedy's commitment to investing in advanced technologies and training will help us stay out in front of our customers' needs," says Chris Benson, co-founder of Ruyle and vice president of ECSi. "We're excited about the benefits this partnership will bring and look forward to partnering with others in the Reedy family of companies."

"Steve Foster and Chis Benson have long been leading advocates for change and innovation in our industry," says Joe Kirmser, Reedy Industries CEO. "We are proud to welcome Steve, Chris and the employees and customers of Ruyle and ECSi to Reedy Industries and look forward to working together to create even greater success in the future."

The Ruyle and ECSi partnerships contribute to a total of 18 acquisitions by Reedy Industries since 2019. "Our business model is based on the simple principle that there's strength in numbers. We're elevating the standards for success in our industry by joining forces with leading regional service providers who seek to create a brighter future for our employees and customers."

With the acquisition complete, both Foster and Benson will stay on in their current roles. Foster says, "I have watched Reedy Industries grow over the years by building trusted relationships with employees and customers. We're proud to join forces with Reedy and their growing national network of best-in-class services providers who share these values."

Reedy Industries serves critical environments in the commercial and industrial market spaces by focusing on HVAC, plumbing, and building controls services and solutions. Reedy Industries is actively expanding the services it provides within the building envelope and is doing so through both organic growth and acquisitions. Reedy Industries was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, just outside Chicago. For more information, visit www.reedyindustries.com.

