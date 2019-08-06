Reedy Industries Acquires Springfield's AIRmasters
Growing HVAC and mechanical services company expands mechanical service offerings in central Illinois with acquisition.
Aug 06, 2019, 23:37 ET
GLENVIEW, Ill., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reedy Industries, a leader in commercial HVAC and mechanical services, has purchased the assets of AIRmasters Heating, Cooling, Refrigeration & Sheet Metal of Springfield, IL. With this acquisition, Reedy Industries expands their HVAC service offerings into central Illinois.
AIRmasters was started by Robert "Robbie" Mathews in 1993. The business has grown a superb reputation in central Illinois as a trusted and respected mechanical service contractor. AIRmasters is capable of working on all kinds of cooling, heating, refrigeration, and ventilation equipment; and they also have a sheet metal fabrication shop to better serve their customers' needs.
"I didn't have a succession plan until now," says Mathews, "so I love what this means for my business. A lot of families are fed from my company, but what if something happened to me? I want them to be taken care of."
"Robbie and his team are a great fit for our company," says Bill Reedy, Chairman of the Board for Reedy Industries. "AIRmasters has built a name for themselves in central Illinois, and we're happy to be expanding into that region."
AIRmasters is the third acquisition for Reedy Industries in 2019. Over the last three years, Reedy Industries has acquired ten mechanical services companies.
"We're excited to bring AIRmasters into the Reedy Industries family," says Jack Deichl, President of Reedy Industries. "I'm excited that we now have a footprint to build off of in the central Illinois region. AIRmasters is going to be a great partner."
With the acquisition complete, Mathews will stay on with AIRmasters. "I just want to stick around and focus on what I love to do," says Mathews. "It's great to know that my business will continue on beyond me."
Reedy Industries serves critical environments in the commercial and industrial market spaces by focusing on HVAC and mechanical services and solutions. Reedy Industries is actively expanding the services it provides within the building envelope and is doing so through both organic and acquisition-related means. Reedy Industries is a 90-year-old company and is headquartered in Glenview, IL, just outside Chicago.
